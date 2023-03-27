MAFS is done! Yay! And as one final gift, the powers that be given us one final awkward turtle moment between Evelyn and Rupert, derpy clown music and all.

Unfortunately (or fortunately, for those who cannot stand to witness cringe in real time), the glorious moment lasted all of five seconds because Evelyn whipped through her final vows at the same speed my old cat Jonty (RIP baby, mummy loves you) used to devour his Fancy Feast. And we had to take that portly fella to the vet on multiple occasions because he ate his chicken and gravy so fucking quickly he would regurgitate it back up again seconds later.

Folks were bamboozled, nay, flummoxed at how fast Evelyn dumped Rupert.

EVELYN READ THOSE VOWS LIKE SHE WAS ABOUT TO BE GUILLOTINED AND NEEDED THR CHURCH TO HEAR HER ANGER ONE MORE TIME #MAFSAU — Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) March 27, 2023

Have I missed something, because Evelyn and Rupert’s final vows has come fast and sudden. #MAFSAU — Bradley Macleod (@BradleyMac98) March 27, 2023

That had to be the quickest final vowel speech of all time by Evelyn #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/LwHD8FVN0d — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) March 27, 2023

mother evelyn came and did what she had to do and then left immediately. god i love her so much #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha misses skz ♡ (@venomhaven) March 27, 2023

Evelyn just striding in and out as if she is dropping off her dry cleaning #mafsau — Jane December (@JaneDecember) March 27, 2023

Evelyn looking at Rupert the Bear like a naughty toddler that just wants a SNAAAACK. #MAFSAU — Trawlor Trash (@trawlortrash) March 27, 2023

Rupert delivered his final vows with the cadence of a Year 4 student giving a presentation about Egyptian mythology (read: the office had to call mum to bring him a new pair of undies and shorts because he crapped himself), and he even gave us an [inaudible mumbling] for old times’ sake. Bless!

He also told Evelyn that he loved meeting her dogs, Pistol Pickles (???) and Mustard. Aw!

The reviews were in: Twitter thought their breakup was simultaneously the best and worst one they’d ever had the pleasure of witnessing.

It was good for obvious reasons: quick, entertaining and both parties came out relatively unscathed. But it was also so deeply awkward I cringed into the couch and probably let out a little wee.

I’ve passed stones less painful than that scene with Evelyn and Rupert #mafsau — Kirri (@matineeidyll) March 27, 2023

They should have just had the Benny Hill music playing during Evelyn and Rupert's final vows. Yikes. #mafs #mafsau — Dallas Andrew (@dallas_andrew) March 27, 2023

that was the oddest final vows up to date. thank you evelyn and rupert for your service 🫡🫡 #MAFSAU #MAFS — bea | waiting for international dates ✨ (@behindxthemall) March 27, 2023

I’m honestly in a state of confusion over those final vows between Evelyn and Rupert #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/fK0U56MF9B — dobbsy (@dobbsy) March 27, 2023

Evelyn and Rupert. What an absolute joy to watch and one of the best break ups ever. I was hoping they would high five afterwards. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/Xk6nhR3pdF — Peter Sereno (@petersereno) March 27, 2023

I can only hope my future breakups go as quickly as that. No mucking about!

It wasn’t just Evelyn and Rupert who sealed their fate tonight, though! There was Tahnee and Ollie! And Anko Fabio and Lyndall! Yay! You can read all about their audible thoughts and feelings via our gorgeous recap here.

If you’re still chomping at the bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can sign up to our newsletter here or give our podcast We’ve Done The MAFS (hehe) a listen.