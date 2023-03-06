Married At First Sight (MAFS), Evelyn has saved this weeks episode and the entire couples retreat by absolutely going in on Bunnings Daddy (Harrison) and his on screen wife Bronte.

Evelyn has ripped Harrison at the couples retreat and the internet is absolutely loving it. The whole situation started because Harrison just wouldn’t shut the fuck up about butt-dial-gate as if we haven’t heard about it enough.

Twitter is absolutely loving this from Queen Evelyn, and it’s about time someone put Harrison AKA the undesexed chihuahua back in his place.

i love evelyn #mafsau — sting’s nursing home assistant (@acertainromnce) March 6, 2023

Lmao Evelyn is so great I love her #mafs #mafsau — hopzilla (@trinnybopper) March 6, 2023

Evelyn being calm and calling out Harrison’s BS is the best thing ever #mafsau — Jules (@Jackillsit) March 6, 2023

But Evelyn didn’t just go in on Harrison, also taking down his on screen wife Bronte in the process and someone’s gotta tell Bronte the truth.

Hahahahahahahaha tear them apart Evelyn #MAFSAU — redfrog (@BibsWWPD) March 6, 2023

call 👏 them 👏 up 👏 on 👏 it 👏 #mafsau — sting’s nursing home assistant (@acertainromnce) March 6, 2023

Whilst this year’s couples retreat was both glassless and smashless (boo!), the Bronte/Harrison takedown by Evelyn was a welcome surprise.

So at what point of this years retreat will a glass smashing occur #MAFSAU — jade (@jadeyk01) March 6, 2023

The experts organising another group retreat knowing how they always end 👀 #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/pGuXjoIVOT — Dylan Zbierski (@Dilbish) March 6, 2023

Probably the strangest thing about this couples retreat tiff – aside from the lack of glass smashing – was that both Harrison and Evelyn were holding lipglosses for the duration of their argument, and is this some kind of very niche product placement or what?

Is the lipgloss a talking stick? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@LeahJayK) March 6, 2023

now evelyn is holding a lipstick???? what conspiracy is this #mafs #mafsau https://t.co/14WlhTYf3t — MAFS opinions (@mafs_opinions) March 6, 2023

Turns out, after all that, Harrison is just pissed off at Evelyn because she doesn’t give him enough attention and Jesus Christ can Harrison at least try to seem like less of a narcissist.

HARRISON ADMITTING HE HATES EVELYN BECAUSE SHE IGNORES HIM I AM CACKLING #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — dr mimi🦇 (@drmimip) March 6, 2023

It all makes sense TBH.

And there it is, ladies and gentlemen. Harrison is angry that Evelyn ignores him! He wants to be the centre of attention. #MAFSAU #MAFS — DP from OZ (@p_barrister) March 6, 2023

Can’t wait to tune in tomorrow for another evening of Evelyn putting her co-stars right back in their places. A girl can dream, right?

