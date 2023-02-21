The MAFS cheating scandal between Adam and Claire is done and dusted and much like poor Hugo when Tayla was telling him how much she dislikes him, I have broken out in hives.

After Jesse and Adam’s deeply bizarre bro chat, which felt like a deleted Eastenders scene, the dirty dog felt it was finally time to ‘fess up to Janelle. And by that I mean he only felt like he had to tell her because he was caught out.

Instead of owning up to being a dickhead and apologising, Adam gave one million excuses which were seemingly meant to make the entire situation OK. Twitter had many a thought and feeling about this.

Janelle left the room and broke down in tears and it was in that moment that MAFS fans across the nation (including me) bonded in wanting to give the poor girl a hug.

Janelle then decided to pay Jesse a visit to trauma bond and get to the bottom of things. He greeted her with quite possibly the funniest nod I have ever seen in my life — something the internet agreed was the height of comedy.

Janelle and Jesse honestly had a v. heartwarming chat and folks were going full wattpad fan fiction praying for them to get together. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t rooting for it, as well. Now KISS!

Janelle kicked Adam out because she is a queen who tolerates zilcho tomfoolery and for some reason, the bloke decided to visit her in the morning as if she had the memory of a goldfish and just … like … completely forgot about the cheating?

The fucking icon slammed the door on his face and it was delicious. Divine. The internet was gagged, I tell you, GAGGED.

Twitter cannae wait for the girl’s revenge arc at tomorrow night’s dinner party. And that outfit and makeup combo? GAWWWWDDDDDDD.

Before we see Janelle demolish Adam, however, one must read about all the other fuckery which went down in tonight’s episode. Thankfully you can do so by reading our gorgeous lil’ recap here. As those Russian meerkats once said: “SIMPLES!”

