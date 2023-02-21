The MAFS cheating scandal between Adam and Claire is done and dusted and much like poor Hugo when Tayla was telling him how much she dislikes him, I have broken out in hives.

After Jesse and Adam’s deeply bizarre bro chat, which felt like a deleted Eastenders scene, the dirty dog felt it was finally time to ‘fess up to Janelle. And by that I mean he only felt like he had to tell her because he was caught out.

Instead of owning up to being a dickhead and apologising, Adam gave one million excuses which were seemingly meant to make the entire situation OK. Twitter had many a thought and feeling about this.

come on adam nows your chance to give a genuine apology STOP THE EXCUSES #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — 🦋 (@stonerbby02) February 21, 2023

Oh my God, Adam really did just casually tell his TV wife that he cheated on her & sandwiched it amongst pure shit. You can tell this isn't his first rodeo. #mafs #mafsau #mafsaus #mafsaustralia — shhh. (@fourleafc_lover) February 21, 2023

All the excuses but no sorry #mafs #MAFSAU — Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) February 21, 2023

Jesus Adam at least show some empathy when you're breaking the news! Don't tell her in that tone cos it sounds like you're talking to your bros #MAFS #mafsau — Shannon (@Shannonmaree83) February 21, 2023

oh my GOD he’s just straight up DUMPING all of this on janelle i can’t #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ (@intosneedy) February 21, 2023

“He’s telling me we weren’t in a good place…it’s like he’s trying to blame me! You kissed her, I didn’t f*cking kiss her!!” Justice 👏 for 👏 Janelle 👏#MAFS #MAFSAU — Jess (@jess_may_h) February 21, 2023

Janelle left the room and broke down in tears and it was in that moment that MAFS fans across the nation (including me) bonded in wanting to give the poor girl a hug.

Poor Janelle she deserves so much better #MAFSAU — cora (@neededsel) February 21, 2023

Janelle girl I wish i could give you a big hug 🥺#mafsau — Jessica (@787hwudhw) February 21, 2023

someone needs to give her hug omg #MAFSAU #MAFS — amelia 👻 (@ghostrxuhl) February 21, 2023

Oh I just want someone to give Janelle a hug. Poor girl. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 21, 2023

Poor Janelle. She’s done nothing but support that fucking muppet, she doesn’t deserve this. #mafsau #mafs — ann (@boobookittypuss) February 21, 2023

Janelle then decided to pay Jesse a visit to trauma bond and get to the bottom of things. He greeted her with quite possibly the funniest nod I have ever seen in my life — something the internet agreed was the height of comedy.

THE NOD JESSE GAVE JANELLE I DON’T KNOW WHETHER TO LAUGH OR CRY #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ (@intosneedy) February 21, 2023

Janelle and Jesse honestly had a v. heartwarming chat and folks were going full wattpad fan fiction praying for them to get together. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t rooting for it, as well. Now KISS!

Jesse and Janelle is the beautiful love story we didn’t know we needed xx#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/aOdydE24Rt — MAFS Podcast_KitzhandKazandra's Speakeasy (@KitzhandK) February 21, 2023

#MAFSAU Janelle and Jesse- the power couple we didn’t know we needed! — Smash (@Catrapscallian) February 21, 2023

I doubt this is gonna happen but Janelle and Jesse should be allowed to stay in the experiment as a couple if they want to. I would love to see it #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/gCcrgJekRC — 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) February 21, 2023

janelle x jesse collab dropping when #MAFSAU — clover 🦷 (@skittlepiddla) February 21, 2023

Janelle kicked Adam out because she is a queen who tolerates zilcho tomfoolery and for some reason, the bloke decided to visit her in the morning as if she had the memory of a goldfish and just … like … completely forgot about the cheating?

The fucking icon slammed the door on his face and it was delicious. Divine. The internet was gagged, I tell you, GAGGED.

Janelle closing the door on Adams face has been the best thing to happen this season of mafs 👌🏼 #MAFS #MAFSAU — 🔮 ℭ𝔞𝔪𝔦 🖤 (@camiee_x) February 21, 2023

That door slam in Adams face was so satisfying. Go Janelle. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Cometsdesert (@cometsdesert) February 21, 2023

Janelle is fantastic. Finally we get someone that takes no bullshit on this show. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/TJH9vao7gS — Vigo The Carpathian (@CarpathianV) February 21, 2023

Twitter cannae wait for the girl’s revenge arc at tomorrow night’s dinner party. And that outfit and makeup combo? GAWWWWDDDDDDD.

JANELLE’S REVENGE FUCK EM UP SIS #MAFS — Hypothetical Tweets 🇱🇧🇦🇺💪🏽 (@claremaree) February 21, 2023

Cannot wait to see Queen Janelle tear Adam a new one at the dinner party #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/NzJUzqZ2Sq — S T A C E Y (@mahonny24) February 21, 2023

Janelle looks fucking fierce in that promo. I’m fanging for tomorrow! #mafs #mafsau — ann (@boobookittypuss) February 21, 2023

