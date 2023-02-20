Well, well, well. After dangling the carrot in front of our eyes for what feels like decades, the big dogs at MAFS have finally dropped The Big Cheating Scandal between Claire and Adam which, in the process, fucks over Jesse and Janelle.

Pop your seatbelts on and check the airbags because this is one bumpy ride.

The episode started with Claire having a cack attack about the big, fat secret she’s been holding from Jesse. She revealed to Sandy that she did, in fact, smooch Adam *that* night and feels heaps bad about it and doesn’t know what TF to do.

Folks were a wee bit annoyed at the lass.

OH SHIT CLAIRE nah u stuffed up mega time #mafs #mafsau — cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) February 20, 2023

CLAIRE CHEATED WITH ADAM NOW WE HAVE TO FEEL BAD FOR JESSE #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/6fE1DJ1qtv — josh’s pyjamas (@beggywilliamz) February 20, 2023

Pashing someone who isn’t your fake spouse isn’t great, and some folks made the valid observation that Jesse was being über-fucked to Claire around the time of The Kiss. It’s not to say he deserved it in some sort of tit-for-tat kind of way, but more that she might’ve thought their relationship was donezo.

But as the good people of Twitter said, arguably the shittiest thing about the situation was that Claire and Adam lied to Jesse when the whole phone thing kicked off and made him feel like he was paranoid.

Yes Jesse was a massive douche at the start but the way Adam and Claire not only lied to his face but made him out to be crazy and made him apologise knowing he was right and they were lying is plain fucked up #mafs #mafsau — jedda 🐱 (@jeddamindtricks) February 20, 2023

Like the dude didn’t have enough issues Claire and Adam successfully made Jesse feel like he was crazy and paranoid and berated him infront of everyone for it too… Damn #MAFSAU #MAFS — Lami🦋 (@heungminnie) February 20, 2023

What's worse than the kissing is claire and adam taking the moral highground and making jessie the bloody villan when he wasn't #MAFS — Joanne Dunne (@Joanne21Dunne) February 20, 2023

Jesse acted atrociously towards Claire at the start. There’s no denying that. But he took feedback on board and turned his attitude around. The gaslighting done by Claire and Adam is disgusting. Poor Janelle. Neither deserve this. #mafsau #mafs — ann (@boobookittypuss) February 20, 2023

i mean on one hand at the time claire and adam kissed, jesse showed absolutely no interest in the relationship but where they really fucked up was lying and gaslighting jesse about it #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ (@intosneedy) February 20, 2023

Folks also noticed the editing on MAFS tonight was unfair as shit ‘cos the focus was on Claire’s guilt, when Adam also did the smooching.

Is it because he’s a turd and told Claire to keep her mouth shut about it all so he doesn’t know the cat is about to yeet out of the bag, or was the editing designed to villainize her?

why is claire the only one so far getting shit in the edit…. adam is invisible and i’m not enjoying this… it takes two to tango . #mafsau — clover 🦷 (@skittlepiddla) February 20, 2023

The intense focus on Clare is weird because Adam was there too. Villainising just the woman is so boring and misogynistic, Channel 9. There was two there that night.#MAFS #MAFSAU — So Dramatic! (@sodramaticpod) February 20, 2023

#MAFSAU #MAFSAU all this “claires remorse” narrative. what about adam? where is the story of HIS remorse? #doesnotexist he’s shit too! — Lainie Lovett (@lainie_lovett) February 20, 2023

There really needs to be more focus on Adam. He was in a seemingly good relationship and did that. #MAFSAU — Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) February 20, 2023

Claire being ridden with guilt and Adam having no guilt at all, TELLS VOLUMES on who they are as people #mafs #MAFSAU — Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) February 20, 2023

Exactly! Too much editing focus on Claire. Where’s Adam’s remorse? #MAFSAU — Victoria Swan (@di_nesli) February 20, 2023

I'm sorry but there were two people there .. where is Adam's guilt in all this? Why is the sole focus on Claire's guilt? Did I miss something?#mafs #marriedatfirstsight #9married #9mafs #marriedatfirstsightau #mafsau #mafsaustralia — Claire Elizabeth (@cccllaaaiiirree) February 20, 2023

Also — where the fuck was Janelle tonight? Jesse wasn’t the only one who was fucked over in this lil’ situation.

Adam literally told Janelle’s brothers at their wedding that his previous relationship flopped ‘cos he cheated and promised he wouldn’t be a root rat to their sister. Yet he went right ahead and did the dirty on the poor gal.

At least the internet was thinking of Janelle in all of this.

We all so worried about Jesse’s reaction but what will Janelle’s be!!!!? #MAFS #MAFSAU — dani L (@therealdhen) February 20, 2023

I feel sorry for Janelle… #MAFS — Kate (@khltlooking) February 20, 2023

Everyone’s poor Jesse poor Jesse, and not a thought for Janelle who’s done nothing wrong (not counting the curtain bangs) #MAFSAU — redfrog (@BibsWWPD) February 20, 2023

After 83 years (insert Titanic gif here), a very loud spew and much deliberation, Claire spilled the beans to Jesse at Tayla and Hugo‘s wedding.

Folks noticed the man looked … sad.

oh his whole face and heart just dropped. the poor thing #MAFSAU #MAFS — amelia 👻 (@ghostrxuhl) February 20, 2023

And that was that. It looks like there’ll be a bit of a showdown tomorrow night between Jesse and Adam though, which has gotten my heart rate pumping. Hopefully we’ll hear from sweet pea Janelle, who’s been done so fucking dirty.

