Well, well, well. After dangling the carrot in front of our eyes for what feels like decades, the big dogs at MAFS have finally dropped The Big Cheating Scandal between Claire and Adam which, in the process, fucks over Jesse and Janelle.

Pop your seatbelts on and check the airbags because this is one bumpy ride.

The episode started with Claire having a cack attack about the big, fat secret she’s been holding from Jesse. She revealed to Sandy that she did, in fact, smooch Adam *that* night and feels heaps bad about it and doesn’t know what TF to do.

Folks were a wee bit annoyed at the lass.

Pashing someone who isn’t your fake spouse isn’t great, and some folks made the valid observation that Jesse was being über-fucked to Claire around the time of The Kiss. It’s not to say he deserved it in some sort of tit-for-tat kind of way, but more that she might’ve thought their relationship was donezo.

But as the good people of Twitter said, arguably the shittiest thing about the situation was that Claire and Adam lied to Jesse when the whole phone thing kicked off and made him feel like he was paranoid.

Folks also noticed the editing on MAFS tonight was unfair as shit ‘cos the focus was on Claire’s guilt, when Adam also did the smooching.

Is it because he’s a turd and told Claire to keep her mouth shut about it all so he doesn’t know the cat is about to yeet out of the bag, or was the editing designed to villainize her?

Also — where the fuck was Janelle tonight? Jesse wasn’t the only one who was fucked over in this lil’ situation.

Adam literally told Janelle’s brothers at their wedding that his previous relationship flopped ‘cos he cheated and promised he wouldn’t be a root rat to their sister. Yet he went right ahead and did the dirty on the poor gal.

At least the internet was thinking of Janelle in all of this.

After 83 years (insert Titanic gif here), a very loud spew and much deliberation, Claire spilled the beans to Jesse at Tayla and Hugo‘s wedding.

Folks noticed the man looked … sad.

And that was that. It looks like there’ll be a bit of a showdown tomorrow night between Jesse and Adam though, which has gotten my heart rate pumping. Hopefully we’ll hear from sweet pea Janelle, who’s been done so fucking dirty.

