Get the napkins and get the tea brewin’ because it’s fkn DINNER PARTY NIGHT!

Oh boy. Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy.

Honestly, it was exactly how we pictured it: an absolute clusterfuck. But while we thought it was going to focus on one scandal, we quickly took a detour and went in the completely opposite direction. I’ve got whiplash. Help.

As soon as Shannon hit the screens, the internet went feral (in the worst way possible) after it was revealed that Claire and Lyndall spotted him with his daughter and a ~mystery~ woman on the weekend, probs his ex. Lyndall naturally felt the need to address it with Caitlin, but her husband Cam was not having it (probs because BOYSBOYSBOYS).

Once everyone arrived, the show really began. Caitlin began telling the galz about all the shit (and that’s putting it lightly) that went down with Shannon in the last few days, and Lyndall’s face was just melting before our eyes, begging to be let free.

Naturally, the internet had ~thoughts~:

You did indeed sign up for it Cam:



Clause 2, subsection D of the #mafs contract:



Must be ready for and actively participate in drama #mafsau — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) February 15, 2023

#mafs



What freakin lane is cam referring too?!



I’m here for Caitlin to run Shannon the fuck over… pic.twitter.com/0G2DoEptEI — TV 🦄🍄Junkie (@ammestar) February 15, 2023

“Shannon’s going to need some support when he gets here”



Of course. Because why would any of you do the honourable thing and call the man out? That would be too much hey? #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 15, 2023

The only support Shannon needs is a shoulder to lean on as he climbs in the bin where he belongs #MAFS #MAFSAU — kiki 👼🏻 (@violettfemmes) February 15, 2023

Lyndall acting like she's suffering from a major internal struggle when we all know she's busting to spill this piping hot tea#MAFS #MAFSAU — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) February 15, 2023

#mafs



Lyndal “internally” waiting to spill the hot hot tea…. pic.twitter.com/zFA2jmeDzp — TV 🦄🍄Junkie (@ammestar) February 15, 2023

Shannon: I could be better – I’m supposed to have someone sitting next to me, but I don’t.



Bro, it’s literally your fault.



#MAFS pic.twitter.com/AKPpdt2RuM — Despicable Bree (@breelivetweet) February 15, 2023

Then came the reveal. And honestly? A little anti-climactic.

Shannon said that he wasn’t with his daughter and his ex on the weekend — but he was with his cousin and their kid. Then he sat there with a shit-eating grin on his face as if he’d suddenly forgotten that just last week, he said he was still in love with his ex.

It’s not entirely clear if he’s telling the truth or not, but knowing the bloke, I wouldn’t put it past him to create a big elaborate storyline. Better get off that high horse, buddy.

shannon looks way too smug right now, you admitted to still being in love with your ex 1 week ago you ain’t slick #mafs #mafsau — em 💎 (@embojenc) February 15, 2023

no because why was shannon shushing them if he was innocently catching up with his cousins.. and why was no introduction made at the time??? #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/Q69vEtCQX2 — em 💎 (@embojenc) February 15, 2023

He is BRAGGING ABOUT LYING AND GETTING AWAY WITH IT#mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/Yth5ShnJAV — Ultra Tea Time (@UltraTeaTime) February 15, 2023

But why would you shush them? Why not say hi and introduce them? #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/EYgIa7YD5Q — Bec (@misscynic) February 15, 2023

Bahahaha someone in my house just said “Shannon’s the type to date his cousin though” #mafs #mafsau — hopzilla (@trinnybopper) February 15, 2023

But just as we thought the ep was just gonna focus on the whole Shannon and Caitlin schtick, Janelle decided that she too, would like to spill some beans.

Janelle explains that she ‘overheard’ that a man on the weekend got a woman’s number — and that person was Dan.

Now, in this universe, people aren’t yet aware that Dan has made headlines for smooching a woman (who was not Sandy) after the show ended. And for a second, we thought we were actually gonna see this all unfold on our screens.

But nay, it’s just the worst bloke in the world — Harrison. Because of course we couldn’t have one ep without this douchebag coming in and making everyone want to hit their heads against the table.

Bunnings Daddy proceeded to tell the cams the ‘real’ story about how the number incident, and to say things got messy would be an understatement. It’s MAFS — what do you expect?

Old mate explains that it wasn’t Dan who got the number — it was him. Bc he’s very hot. Allegedly. But when he’s interrogated, he acts as if Dan was the guy who did it the whole time. Why? Fuck knows.

As expected, the children were not alright.

Me acting shocked Dan is cheating on Sandy despite seeing it on every news site for a month #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightau pic.twitter.com/UJtpJUZBEa — dr mimi petrakis 🦇 (@MimiPetrakis) February 15, 2023

"I overheard information.."



The people she "overheard" it from #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/BeIgLxgyJ9 — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) February 15, 2023

Harrison: I got a girls number and deleted it straight away.



Suuuuurrrrrrreeeeee#mafs #mafsau — Werd Nag (@werd_nag) February 15, 2023

Wait so it was Harrison…and he’s now going to chuck Dan under the bus?! #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/cCQyaerlNp — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 15, 2023

This motherfucker checking out the burning of a relationship he just caused#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/ZGwNMeo5us — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) February 15, 2023

#mafs



Tweeting the fuck out of this episode trying to keeping up with 2 scum bags at the same time…. pic.twitter.com/tCyf3OOBMB — TV 🦄🍄Junkie (@ammestar) February 15, 2023

Bronte is probably so chill because she knows Harrison ain't shit and doesn't get approached as much as he wishes he did #MAFS #MAFSAU — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) February 15, 2023

Harrison: this is how it's done. "Can I get your phone number?" "No, I'm married." That's the response.#MAFS #MAFSAUS — valour10 (@valour10) February 15, 2023

Harrison and Shannon’s “who’s a bigger knob” story arc in one picture #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/KYn9Kf7bj7 — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) February 15, 2023

After the last hour and half, I can still feel my urge to kill rising. Rising. RISING.

It seems like at the moment, Shannon and Harrison are firmly in a dick measuring contest to decipher who can be the biggest cunt of them all.

TBH, it’s too tight of a race right now.

You can read our full recap here where Harrison officially shits the bed.

If you’re still hankering for a bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can sign up to our newsletter here or give our podcast We’ve Done The MAFS a listen.