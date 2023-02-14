Tonight MAFS brought us something none of us expected: a Jesse redemption arc.
A … Je-demption arc? The Jessainsance? Call it what you want but it was genuinely quite endearing and sweet to witness.
Basically, Claire announced she wanted to take Jesse to a crystal shop. Anyone familiar with Jesse and his absolutely ludicrous list of icks would know a visit to such an establishment would be his idea of hell.
The good people of Twitter were cautious but … intrigued.
“Today I’m taking Jesse to my favourite crystal shop”#mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/i6Xqw9fc6U— Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 14, 2023
Omg claire a Crystal shop? Are you trying to piss jesse off? 😂 #mafs #mafsau— heels (@Heels_x) February 14, 2023
Claire and Jesse are this emotional rollercoaster that I want to get off, but then get back on straight away. I don’t even have any Gemini in my chart #MAFS #MAFSAU— Emily Tammes (@EmilyTammes) February 14, 2023
But rather than throwing his toys out of the pram, Jesse was … patient? And actually a bit of a sweetheart?
I mean, the bar is on the floor and it’s obviously not that hard to support your partner’s interests even if they don’t float your boat. However, considering how negative, dismissive and combative Jesse has been throughout MAFS, folks on Twitter were glad to see he was putting in effort and actively trying to redeem himself.
Jesse is Australia’s sweetheart.— Welchy (@WelchyOTTB) February 14, 2023
Sure he’s not the one we want, but he’s the one we deserve #mafsau #mafs
did not expect a jesse redemption arc yet here we are #mafsau #mafs— teresa (@augustfallin) February 14, 2023
“I think it’s important claire sees I’m trying” I do love a redemption arc where it seems like the person is truly trying and not just doing it for show #MAFSAU https://t.co/z8Pjq0uk3M— Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) February 14, 2023
Wow not me hating Jesse slightly less this episode #MAFSAU— justhere4 (@indie_vidualist) February 14, 2023
Well done Jesse. Learn some tolerance #MAFSAU— Dave Donital 🇮🇹🇦🇺♋️ (@feralbudgie) February 14, 2023
Wait Jesse is actually trying to be nice?#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/bTjzkLMJxB— 𝐃𝐲𝐥𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@DylanMatthews91) February 14, 2023
AYYYYE EMOTIONAL GROWTH #MAFS— mad (@justoneraccoon) February 14, 2023
Jesse not freaking out by some basic crystals shows some personal growth and progress 👌— Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) February 14, 2023
Redemption arc 📈#MAFS #MAFSAU
Go Jesse! He's really made a massive u turn and it's lovely to see him making such an effort #MAFSAU— Jess Elise (@JessElise10) February 14, 2023
Is Jesse becoming somewhat likeable? #MAFSAU #mafs— Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) February 14, 2023
One person also took the words out of my mouth when they asked whether the background music in the whole crystal shop segment was from The Sims, because it was giving Pleasantview muzak. I now have an unquenchable desire to torture some 2D people.
did they get this background music from the sims 4? #MAFS #MAFSAU— abbey 🪷 11 (@JUSTKEEPDRVN) February 14, 2023
Things got even cuter when Jesse just willingly wrote a list of things he likes about Clare? Like the fact she’s naturally beautiful and kind and honest and a party-starter and she has a KEE-KEE-KEE laugh?
The hearts of people across Australia were melting. It was a beautiful thing to witness.
Jesse’s letter 🥹 #MAFSAU— Cometsdesert (@cometsdesert) February 14, 2023
Jessie’s list #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/fkj4hfgMxr— BigBadBoodyDaddy (@1WeakGuttedDog) February 14, 2023
Awww instead of a list of icks it’s a list of yums!! #mafs #MAFSAU— Georgia Duncan (@_georgiarae) February 14, 2023
They even saged the room together! I am a tolerant, open-minded person but if someone I’d hooked up with made me do that as a bonding exercise I’d run for the damn hills but Jesse was going hammer and tong on that stick!
The internet is now kinda stanning the man and has hopes that he and Claire can continue on their cutie patootie lil’ journey together.
i hope jesse continues on this redemption arc #mafsau— 🤍 (@britttanyk) February 14, 2023
Jesse is making me like him 😵💫#MAFS— Simples 💕 (@seemasvarma) February 14, 2023
Look at Jesse, being sweet, making eye contact, willingly being affectionate with her. Love to see it tbh #MAFSAU— Steph the sarcastic sequin (@Steph_Simmons89) February 14, 2023
why are claire and jesse making me smile rn make it stop #mafs #mafsau— cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) February 14, 2023
I am so cynical and yet…I want Jesse and Claire to work? #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/5iKU3MGTNZ— Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 14, 2023
If I’m putting my practical hat on, Jesse did say he would try and come around to Claire’s interests at the wedding and we all know what happened after that (hint: it wasn’t good).
But we can still be hopeful, no? He was sweet in Monday night’s episode when he extended the olive branch to Adam and Janelle and he didn’t shit on Claire’s interests in crystals and sage tonight? Je suis cautiously coming around.
Obviously, a lot of other shit happened tonight on MAFS, such as Shannon being astronomically cunty to Caitlin. You can read our gorgy recap here and then join us in slashing Shannon’s tyres. Yay!
