A Married At First Sight insider has revealed it’ll be harder for the brides and grooms of Season Ten to follow their influencer dreams ‘cos the powers that be are holding their Instagram accounts hostage for the foreseeable future.

That’ll show you not to apply for MAFS if all you want is free activewear and teeth whitening kits!

“They won’t be getting their socials back until May 8 after the show has finished airing in the UK,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

MAFS stars usually get their socials back two weeks after the reunion airs, so production is really playing the long game with this bunch of guinea pigs.

Why is that, you ask? Well, according to the insider, the production company doesn’t want to “risk the cast going rogue on social media” while folks in the UK are still watching Season Ten on the big screen.

Considering MAFS grooms Jesse Burford and Harrison Boon have both gone rogue and created TikTok accounts, it would appear the substitute teacher has lost control of their rambunctious class. Happens to the best of us, really.

The elusive blue tick has also played a role in the decision to keep the MAFS contestants’ socials under lock and key.

“It’s also another opportunity to hold their blue ticks hostage if they’re caught going to the press about their ‘horrible edits’,” the insider added, which is objectively one of the funniest sentences I’ve ever read in my life.

The source said production is contemplating giving some folks their accounts back without the blue tick so they’ll have to spend the big bucks for that sexy and authoritative verification badge, which is absolutely the level of sabotage Sue Sylvester from Glee would pull.

“A few people are worried they won’t get verified and they will have to pay for their blue tick,” they said.

As someone who is verified on Twitter thanks to their shit talking journalistic endeavours, I can confirm the blue tick makes everyone love me. The men go hog wild for that clump of pixels. Thus I am genuinely thinking of the babes and beaus of MAFS Season Ten at this difficult time.

To add further shit to the prospective discount code stew, participants aren’t allowed to look at their DMs and comments have been disabled on their posts, which makes it harder for sponsors to throw ’em a bone.

One v. aggy unnamed MAFS bride told Daily Mail Australia she’s bloody spewing about it.

“I’ve met up with a few brand managers and they told me they tried to contact me via Instagram DMs but couldn’t,” she said.

“I’m super pissed off, we won’t even get your messages.”

I will commit unthinkable crimes to know who said that. I have my suspicions but cannot share them lest they’re considered libel.

Regardless, you’ve got to laugh about the whole flop Instagram hullabaloo considering an influencer manager said the only MAFS Season Ten star who has what it takes to bring home the big bucks is Evelyn Ellis.

MAFS really told this year’s girlies: “Don’t quit your day jobs!”