The internet is once again calling out Selin’s behaviour on Married At First Sight, this time for the way she treated Anthony at the first spicy dinner party of the season on Monday night.

In case you missed it, last we left the on-screen newly-wed couple, Selin and Anthony were struggling to understand each other. Anthony claimed that Selin called him a “princess” off-camera because he is a man who’s comfortable being vulnerable with his emotions. Then he called her a bully and left their honeymoon a night early.

Cut to Monday night’s episode where Selin arrived before Anthony at the first dinner party and told the group a false account of what happened.

“I literally did not say a word,” she said which completely contradicted what we saw on Thursday night last week.

“He packed his bags and said he’s going.”

Dear producers, please roll back the tapes.

Can expert John wheel out the video in week 1 so that everyone can see the lovely Selin in action please? #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/RLq4ARTpV8 — jacs (@jacsvoice) February 7, 2022

When Anthony arrived, the group roasted him for leaving Selin during the honeymoon. He refused to tell his side of the story to a room full of strangers who had already made their minds up about him. He said to Selin he’d prefer to sit down and talk to her one on one about what happened as an adult.

When they did chat, Anthony apologised for leaving her and asked if they could move past what happened. But instead she continued to blame him for leaving and not hold herself accountable.

The whole ordeal between them was so exhausting that it’s left me wanting the experts to reboot the experiment for poor old Papa Anthony’s sake. Fans were quick to defend Anthony and call Selin out for giving a one-sided account of what happened.

“Selin is a pure example of why when people tell you ‘their side’ of a story [you should] always be skeptical and don’t take it as absolute truth,” wrote one viewer after the episode aired.

Selin is a pure example of why when people tell you “their side” of a story, always be skeptical, and don’t take it as absolute truth. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Mick (@mikjcal) February 7, 2022

Others roasted Selin for continuing to bring up the fact he left their honeymoon when they were in the middle of an argument and appearing to use it as a crutch instead of holding herself accountable and apologising.

“Is Selin seriously blaming it on Anthony’s lack of ability to communicate… when he did communicate his feelings she belated him sooo,” wrote one viewer in a tweet on Sunday.

is selin seriously blaming it on anthony’s lack of ability to communicate…? when he did communicate his feelings she belittled his masculinity sooo #MAFS #MAFSAU — Olivia Perry (@0liviaperry) February 7, 2022

Okay, this next one made me lol.

Imagine burning selin's toast. It'll be a living hell for at least 10+ years. Asking me 'but you burnt the toast' . Living nightmare #mafsau #mafs — e (@ezat2k) February 7, 2022

Here were some of the other best tweets about Anthony and Selin’s private convo on MAFS on Monday night.

Selin: “I’m not going to throw him under the bus” Also Selin: proceeds to repeatedly throw Anthony under said bus ????????#MAFSAustralia #mafs — caseyu (@CaseyU84) February 7, 2022

In a bizarre turn of events, Selin told producers at the end of the episode that Anthony “didn’t even apologise” before she backtracked and admitted: “maybe he did say it”.

Huh??? Come again??? Either this is producer shenanigans or this woman appeared to be gaslighting even herself. At least, that’s what Twitter reckoned.

Not sure what gaslighting is? Watch Selin on #mafs — Oh My My (@ohmymymusic) February 7, 2022

Selin is this year's Bryce #mafs — johnbede (@zzjbkz) February 7, 2022

The ultimate plot twist of this season is if Selin and Anthony make it to the end and he turns out to be a complete and utter psychopath. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Slabberin (@slabberin) February 7, 2022

Selin is the type of woman who would scold a guy for toxic masculinity but shes berating a man for not being toxic enough for her #MAFS — Filip With An F (@FILIP_WithAnF) February 7, 2022

I think Anthony is a beautiful soul and he deserves so much better than this mole. #mafs — Chris (@chrismaheras_) February 7, 2022

Married At First Sight airs from 7:30pm on Sunday to Wednesday on Channel Nine and 9Now.