It is highly likely that a lot of Melbournians would like to GTFO of the city during lockdown and instead head to the sunny plains of Queensland. But one person is literally asking for people to fund her move – Amanda Micallef from MAFS.

Yep, ex-MAFS star Amanda has gone and created a GoFundMe to cover the costs of her moving to the Gold Coast.

At the time of writing, Amanda is up to $4,080 (!!!) of a $10,000 target. Wild stuff.

Everyone’s fave reality TV goss IG account, So Dramatic! Podcast, found the GoFundMe first.

And since then, have also shared the following alleged exchange with Amanda.

Amanda has tagged the fundraiser as “Dreams, Hopes and Wishes”, saying the flights won’t be cheap both for her and…. her cat.

To be fair, quarantine is costly – $2,800 for an adult, according to the QLD health website. Still, Amanda is also looking for funds for “setting myself up in a new house”, and “transporting my personal belongings along with my car”.

Considering the GoFundMe is already at $4k, it’s looking like Amanda Micallef might actually end up getting her cash. 2020 really is like that, huh.