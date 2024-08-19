MAFS 2025 Spoiler Alert: Three Couples Have Already Quit & One Groom Has Fled The State

MAFS 2025 spoiler

By

Rachel Choy

Published

It looks like Married At First Sight (MAFS) 2025 isn’t off to a great start. Filming has well and truly kicked off, and so far there’s already been *checks notes* one groom that has fled the state, and three couples choosing to leave within just two weeks. 

Daily Mail reports that producers have been left scrambling to try and find replacements, with this amount of drama “unheard of”. 

MAFS 2025 spoiler experts

The MAFS experts are going to have their hands full this season. (Image: Nine)

The mass exodus apparently goes down during the first commitment ceremony, where three couples decided to write “leave” instead of “stay”. Usually, the fame-hungry cast pushes through for a while to gain maximum exposure, but that doesn’t seem to be the case for this lot. 

“This is unheard of. We’re already down six people, and it’s only been two weeks. The pressure on the remaining cast is enormous, and it’s creating a lot of tension,” an insider said. 

The remaining cast are said to be “divided” over the mass exit. While some are glad that the “toxic” contestants have walked, others have called them “weak” for leaving early. 

MAFS groom quits the experiment during his honeymoon

According to Daily Mail, the groom who quits the experiment hours after tying the knot is Gold Coast groom Eliot Donovan. He was paired with Jonathan McCullough’s ex Lauren Hall, and apparently made his decision the moment he saw her during the wedding. 

MAFS 2025 bride Lauren Hall

MAFS 2025 bride Lauren Hall. (Image: Instagram @harcourtsrefined)

“Eliot was anything but impressed when he met Lauren. From that moment, it was downhill,” the insider said.

“By the next morning, Eliot wanted out – no second thoughts, no hesitation. Everyone was shocked, asking, ‘WTF is going on?’. Eliot was nothing short of disrespectful, not just to Lauren but to the entire crew.”

It sounds like Lauren dodged a Harrison-shaped bullet, but still, it’s not how she would have hoped her time on MAFS would’ve gone. Photos taken by the publication show crew members shielding the bride as she arrived for the first dinner party solo. 

It sounds like next year’s season of MAFS could be one of the messiest yet, which is only going to make for *fantastic* TV. I’m all for it!

Married At First Sight is expected to air in early 2025 on Channel 9.

Feature Image: Nine

