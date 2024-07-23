Another MAFS Star For 2025 Has Leaked & You May Recognise Him From A Different Aussie Reality Show

Another day, another Married At First Sight leak. Filming has now officially started on the 2025 season of MAFS, and one of the grooms looks pretty damn familiar.

Daily Mail believes that Paul Antoine is set to be one of 10 grooms to tie the knot on the drama-filled reality TV show. The French fitness coach is from Perth, and he dipped his toes in the water (or the sea) back in 2022, when he appeared on The Real Love Boat Australia.

Yep, that bizarre reality show that was described as Love Island on a boat and ended up being a massive flop for Channel 10.

Paul competed on The Real Love Boat Australia back in 2022. (Image: 10)

From an interview he did with the network back in 2022, we can glean a few details about what he’s looking for in a partner, and what we might see happen when he meets his match on MAFS.

He was born in Nice, France, growing up in a town called Villefranche sur Mer before moving to Perth. He’s apparently clean, organised and is a fantastic cook, which sounds a little bit too good to be true, TBH.

“I offer stability, respect sensitivity and independence,” he said at the time. “The perfect date would be the date that makes me forget that I’m in one. Long chats about our lives, past, present and future. I like it when things are spontaneous, and haven’t been planned ahead too much.”

He wants somebody who is both beautiful on the inside and out, which sounds like he’s saying the quiet part out loud. Could he be the next MAFS villain???

Is it a red flag if you’re always going on TV to find love? (Image: 10)

Paul isn’t the first ex-reality star to join MAFS 2025, with Sierah Swepstone rumoured to be joining the cast. She competed on The Bachelor for Jimmy Nicholson’s heart back in 2021, and was known for her cheeky one-liners.

An insider told Daily Mail she’s a great addition to the MAFS 2025 cast because she has no filter.

“She is a nutter but amazing for television because she just doesn’t care,” the source revealed.

What else can we expect from the MAFS 2025 cast? According to the publication, there’s a “tattooed alpha type” who may have some villainous behaviour, and a “glamorous blonde” vying to take Lauren Dunn’s spot.

No doubt there will be more leaks and tea to come, so we’ll keep you updated!