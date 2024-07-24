Married At First Sight is nominated for Best Structured Reality Program at The 2024 Logie Awards, so you’d think the MAFS cast would all be invited to walk the red carpet, right? Welp, not exactly.

Like clockwork, reports have been emerging that claim the entire 2024 MAFS cast has been brutally barred from attending this year’s glamorous awards show.

One cast member told PEDESTRIAN.TV that “nobody is invited this year”, but it’s really not that big of a deal.

“It would have been fun, but I don’t really mind,” they spilled.

However, another source has shared some conflicting information, saying there are a select few contestants that have been tapped to attend.

“The cast definitely aren’t being snubbed, it’s just a matter of staffing and the fact that the Olympics are on,” the insider said.

“If anyone is going to be invited it will be Lucinda Light, Lauren Dunn, Sara Mesa, Tristan Black, Jade Pywell and Ridge Barrero.”

Last year’s MAFS cast at The Logies 2023. (Image: Getty)

I’m going to put on my Important Journalist Hat here to give you a list of all those who haven’t made the cut – if this list proves to be correct, that is.

It looks like these cast members won’t be walking the carpet: Eden Harper, Timothy Smith, Cassandra Allen, Jayden Eynaud, Andrea Thompson, Ellie Dix, Collins Christian, Jack Dunkley, Tori Adams, Ben Walters, Madeleine Maxwell, Jonathan McCullough, Richard Sauerman, Michael Felix, Natalie Parnham, Ash Galati, Tim Calwell, Michael Felix and Stephen Stewart.

And look, it’s a mixed bag! I’m not quite sure why fan favourites Eden or Timothy haven’t made the cut, but it could possibly be because they’re rumoured to be feuding with some of the other cast members. You see, Timothy recently blocked Lucinda and there’s definitely no love lost between Eden, Lauren and Sara.

Take it all with a grain of salt though, as nothing has been confirmed by The Logies organisers as of yet. Fingers crossed we get to cross paths with some of the MAFS cast on the carpet to get our hands on some piping hot tea for you all!

Feature Image: Channel 9