MAFS 2022 is upon us, fam, and the first full length trailer was just released into the world.

Here’s everything we know about the new season of the spicy dating show.

When does MAFS 2022 begin?

Nine has confirmed that wild-ass marital drama returns to our screens on Monday Jan 31, so mark your calendars and plan your viewing nights accordingly!

Is there a MAFS 2022 trailer?

There sure is!

Last night, Nine dropped the first full-length trailer for the new season, featuring a bunch of couples getting hitched and getting into scraps soon after.

What’s the MAFS 2022 cast looking like?

According to Daily Mail Australia, one of the grooms you saw in the clip is influencer Brent Vitiello, who recently moved back to Australia from Dubai, just to star on the show.

The bloke boasts 51.7k followers on Instagram, but sadly ya can’t have a sneaky stalk because his profile has been switched to private, which is a very telling sign that he’s on MAFS next year, isn’t it?

I mean, how many influencers do you know that have private profiles? They usually froth the attention, but I’m sure his MAFS contract stipulates that he must lock the gates to his ‘gram until the show launches (which must be killing him lol).

The publication adds that Brent is “well-known in the Sydney party scene and until recently was living and working in photography and hospitality in Dubai.”

Here’s a shot from his Insta that has been obtained by the Daily Mail, presumably via one of his 51.7k followers:

Have a squiz at some of the other cast members here, whose names and deets are yet to be revealed:

Buckle up, bbs!