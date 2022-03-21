This year’s MAFS has thrown many a bonkers plot-twist at us, but the latest one isn’t something I ever expected to see on a reality show, TBH.

According to the goss sites, this week a notorious Aussie figure will get involved in the drama: serial killer Ivan Milat.

Apparently in one episode, MAFS bride Samantha Moitzi divulges that she’s the granddaughter of Milat’s younger sister Shirley Soire.

In the ep, Moitzi loses it when her MAFS hubby Al Perkins suggests watching the legendary horror flick Wolf Creek, which is based on Milat’s murders.

“Al wanted to watch Wolf Creek one night and things turned awkward really quickly,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

Perkins reportedly suggested it would be “fun” to watch the film because he “hadn’t seen it yet”, and thought a horror flick would “help them bond.”

According to the insider, Samantha was “anxious” about discussing the topic on the show, so she told Perkins privately.

Turns out Moitzi’s grandmother Shirley, who died in 2003, was a huge supporter of Ivan and is said to have helped him “get rid of” a gun. Fucking yikes.

“Shirley used to take her grandchildren to the prison to visit her brother on many occasions,” an insider told Daily Mail Australia.

This is unverified for now, so please take it with a large grain of salt.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to both Samantha and a MAFS rep for a statement.