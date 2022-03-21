The cast of MAFS 2022 have reportedly been questioned by police after Olivia Frazer attempted to press charges against Domenica Calarco over the glass-smashing incident.

A MAFS source told the So Dramatic! podcast that Olivia tried to press charges against Dom following the debacle.

“All footage… from during the retreat had to be given to police,” the source said. “The entire cast [was] interviewed by police in relation to the incident.”

The insider claimed that the show’s crew were also questioned in the matter.

However, “after conducting a full and thorough investigation, the police dropped the charges as there was no evidence of any law being broken”.

According to the source, the head of production offered for Olivia to go to the police the day after the incident but “she declined the offer”.

“Olivia was also offered counselling, support by producers, everything, but she declined it all,” they admitted. “Olivia went to the police before the glass smashing incident aired… Suddenly she is threatened by Dom and wants action?”

The insider claimed that she is “just pedalling this story that she was in danger”.

“After her dirt on Dom for having OnlyFans didn’t stick, she is trying whatever she can to bring Dom down and make her look bad,” they concluded, adding that this “proves [Olivia] is acting with malice”.

PEDESTRIAN.TV reached out to NSW Police in regards to the incident and they issued the following statement:

On Thursday 24 February 2022, NSW Police received a report regarding an alleged incident that occurred at a property in Bargo in November 2021. Inquiries are underway and no further information is available.

MAFS continues tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.