During the MAFS 2022 hometown visits, we were led to believe that Jackson’s mates weren’t too keen on Olivia.

But in a sneaky Facebook comment, Jackson’s pal Molly has claimed that the whole thing was “highly edited” to make Olivia seem worse and to also make it appear like they did not get along, which she says was not the case.

“Just want to point out that this was highly edited, so was my responses and reactions!” she wrote in a comment spotted by So Dramatic!

“I like Olivia, have for months since I first met her, she is lovely and I get along with her. Just wouldn’t believe everything on the show that you see firsthand.”

“Also she loves dogs,” Molly insisted, adding that “if Jackson didn’t like her, he would have left a long time ago, they are still together and part of our friendship group.” INTERESTING!

“Everyone has their own opinions from what you see but what we see is a nice person who does anything for Jackson.”

She concluded by pointing out that she “needed to say something since seeing the editing of myself in it, as it shows how good they are at editing anything.”

To catch up on what you missed, have a read of our recap.

MAFS continues tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.