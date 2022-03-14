We’re coming to the end of the 2022 MAFS experiment and honestly, it’s hard to know who’s gonna last and who won’t.

Which is why I bloody love a spoiler, and the latest episode of the So Dramatic! podcast has several for us.

In the episode, host Megan Pustetto revealed that intruder Matthew Ridley was spotted on dating app Bumble, so it looks like his relationship with bride Kate Laidlaw doesn’t make it after all.

According to his bio, he “likes to keep fit, plays sports, enjoy a wine while the sun is setting and weekends away.”

His profile also revealed that he enjoys AFL, swimming, golf, and country escapes. Love that for him.

But yeah, not at all shocking that his MAFS marriage goes to hell.

This next one, however, was quite shocking for a variety of reasons.

So get this: a sneaky insider shared an alleged yarn with So Dramatic! about MAFS groom Jack Millar.

According to the spy, Jack attended a party over the weekend for a Wollongong running club with, wait for it, a woman who was not Domenica Calarco!

“He rocked up and people asked him about MAFS,” the fan claimed.

But that’s not even the best part: the fan alleged that Jack “was not part of the running club” and so it “wasn’t clear why he was at the party.”

“He then drank everyone else’s beers and left,” they alleged.

At this point I don’t even care what happened with Dom, that is just the most egregious offence one could commit. What a bloody scab!

This is all alleged, of course. So take it with a grain of salt.

You know what it’s like with these friend-of-a-friend gossip stories. They could be made-up, they could have crucial details wrong (maybe he provided all the beers and everyone else scabbed from him? And maybe it wasn’t even a running club, maybe it was a crochet club?).

Or… maybe the whole thing is 1000% legit. Who knows!

The episode is brimming with piping hot tea, head here to have a listen.

MAFS continues tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.