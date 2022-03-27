The MAFS 2022 cast may not be allowed to use Instagram, but that doesn’t mean their mates aren’t allowed to share footage of their reality star friends on their own Instas.
Last night as the latest episode of MAFS was airing, an unknown friend of Brent Vitielo shared a video of him reacting to his dinner party walk-out.
ICYMI: Following a scrap at the dinner party with his MAFS missus Tamara Djordjevic, the influencer gets up, throws his wedding ring on the table and storms off.
In the spicy Instagram video, Brent’s mate films him reacting to the scene. He gets up and appears to slam dunk as he watches the wild moment go down.
Have a peek below via the So Dramatic! podcast:
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
MAFS’ Tamara Bailed On An Interview W/ Groom Brent Then Went Rogue & Did Her Own Savage Chat
-
Someone Claiming To Be Pals With MAFS’ Tamara Did A Reddit AMA & Spilled Litres Of Spicy Tea
-
MAFS Recap: Andrew Gives *Another* Sex Speech Before Riding Into The Sunset & Pls Don’t Come Back
-
MAFS’ Tamara Had To Explain Why Brent Bailed On Their Today Interview And It’s Awkward Gold