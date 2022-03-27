The MAFS 2022 cast may not be allowed to use Instagram, but that doesn’t mean their mates aren’t allowed to share footage of their reality star friends on their own Instas.

Last night as the latest episode of MAFS was airing, an unknown friend of Brent Vitielo shared a video of him reacting to his dinner party walk-out.

ICYMI: Following a scrap at the dinner party with his MAFS missus Tamara Djordjevic, the influencer gets up, throws his wedding ring on the table and storms off.

In the spicy Instagram video, Brent’s mate films him reacting to the scene. He gets up and appears to slam dunk as he watches the wild moment go down.

Have a peek below via the So Dramatic! podcast: