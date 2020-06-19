Some wholesome news for ya this morning: Madison Bailey, the lead star of Netflix series Outer Banks, has come out as pansexual and introduced her girlfriend on TikTok.

In the post, Madison gave an explainer to her fans on what pansexuality is all about, explaining that she can be attracted to “girls, boys, trans girls, trans boys, and nonbinary babies”. Head here to suss the vid.

A few days later, Bailey revealed she’s dating Mariah Linney in an equally fire clip. The actress lip syncs the words “I’m not falling” before admitting “okay, I’m falling” and revealing and hugging her new bb. Check it out here.

The pair’s being v. cute on TikTok, sharing a bunch of dances and other cool content together that I recommend you check out ASAP.

IT’S A PRIDE MONTH MIRACLE!

