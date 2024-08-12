Made In Bondi Has Dropped A Trailer & I Need This Reality TV Messiness Injected Into My Veins

Made in Bondi — the Aussie twist on UK hit show Made in Chelsea — is about to drop and it’s the perfect thing if you’ve been yearning for some messy AF reality TV.

During Channel 7’s 2024 programming, reality TV punters were stunned by news of an Aussie version of Made in Chelsea. Although it’s been quite hush-hush surrounding the Bondi-focused series, bits and bobs about the show, including the cast and the plot have finally spilled, courtesy of the broadcaster’s big dogs.

Recently, a trailer has been dropped for its debut season, and it is jam-packed with relationship drama, arguments, snogging, drink throwing, drama and all that reality show goodness. Did we mention drama?

Anyway, if you’re keen to get stuck in some rich Bondi person’s business, here’s all the information you need for

All the information you need to watch Made in Bondi Season 1

Table of Contents

Is there a trailer for Made in Bondi?

Hell, bloody yeah! Channel 7 came in clutch with a spicy reality trailer for Made in Bondi.

Peep the trailer for this hot mess of a reality show below:

What is the plot of Made in Bondi?

According to the big dawgs at Channel 7, Made in Bondi will follow a bunch of Sydney’s richest youngins and all the drama that unfolds in their perfect rich little worlds.

“From the producers of Made in Chelsea, Made in Bondi follows the real lives and loves of young Sydney socialites living in the affluent Eastern Suburbs and the most famous beach in the world – Bondi,” Channel 7 shared.

“From jaw-dropping parties to breathtaking fashion, set against a backdrop of iconic locations, these ambitious and successful young Sydneysiders navigate the treacherous Bondi waters of love, ambition, and friendship.

“Dive headfirst into a world of opulence, romance, and endless drama. Made in Bondi is your ‘access all areas’ pass to the dazzling lives of Sydney’s social elite.”

Who is in the cast of Made in Bondi?

Made in Bondi Season One’s main cast features 11 Sydney-side socialites.

This includes:

Lawson Mahoney (22) – Model

(22) – Model Molly Paradice (23) – Jeweller

(23) – Jeweller Bella Salerno (23) – Content Creator

(23) – Content Creator Charlie Moore (22) – Hospitality Heir

(22) – Hospitality Heir Pippa Hanan (22) – Distillery Apprentice

(22) – Distillery Apprentice Emma Pillemer (22) – Entrepreneur/ Jewellery Designer

(22) – Entrepreneur/ Jewellery Designer Paul Versace (31) – Stylist

(31) – Stylist Jai Kaldor (27) – Creator Agent

(27) – Creator Agent Isabella Cicero (31) – Model

(31) – Model Lachlan ‘Lachy’ McLean (27) – Model/ Influencer and Ex-Athlete

(27) – Model/ Influencer and Ex-Athlete Billy Daniels (32) – PR Agent

Made In Bondi will also star personal trainer Kayla Krug, 21, and luxe car sales agent Harley Christie, 31.

And you’re probably thinking, is anyone from Made in Chelsea jumping on? Well, you’re in luck ‘cos Tristan Phipps, 29, and Miles Nazaire, 28, are expected to make a cheeky appearance.

When is Made in Bondi coming out?

Made in Bondi will be making a splash on Australian screens from Tuesday, 20 August. The show will make its premiere at 9.00pm AEST sharp on Channel 7 and 7plus.

When was Made in Bondi announced?

Channel 7 dropped the bomb during its 2024 programming event, per The Guardian Australia.

“From trendy bars to luxurious harbourside mansions, this group of young socialites will navigate the interconnected web of relationships that define their lives,” Seven announced, as per the publication.

I mean, I’m not surprised that Made in Chelsea finally has an Aussie spin-off. The Brits loved Made in Chelsea so much that it won a BAFTA award for Best Reality and Constructed Factual Programme in 2013.

That being said, I have a feeling that Aussie will either really love Made in Bondi or completely trash it.

Not to sound like a whole Debby downer, but how many damn shows do we need about rich hot people on the beach? We had Byron Baes and that flopped. We also had The Shire and that one went straight to floptropica.

I’m probably missing another one, but I’m seeing a pattern here with reality TV that follows the beach and “socialites”.

There’s only one person who can save this show… and that’s Anna Paul, but I doubt she’d jump since we watch her whole life through TikTok.

Wake me up when they drop Made in Bankstown. I will be watching and auditioning for a spot when they make that spin-off.

Made in Bondi premiers Tuesday, 20 August at 9pm on Channel 7 and 7plus.

