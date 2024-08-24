Macklemore Helped Cops Arrest A Fugitive After Inviting Her On Stage During His Concert

In a bizarre twist of events that is giving major movie vibes, rapper Macklemore unknowingly played a role in the capture of a fugitive during one of his recent concerts.

The Grammy-winning artist, known for hits like ‘Thrift Shop’ and ‘Hind’s Hall,’ was performing his usual high-energy set at Slovakia‘s Lovestream Festival when he decided to bring an audience member on stage for an impromptu duet. Little did he know, the woman he picked was actually on the run from the law.

The 24-year-old fugitive, whose identity hasn’t been released, seemed to have momentarily forgotten about her wanted status. Caught up in the excitement of the moment, she couldn’t resist sharing her brush with fame on social media. Same girl same.

((Image: The Slovak Republic Police/Facebook)

This turned out to be her undoing, as her posts caught the attention of a festival goer who recognised her and reported the sighting to local authorities.

The Slovak Republic Police wrote in a translated post on Facebook, “He recognised the woman and found out that he had just seen her on the above-mentioned website and informed the police immediately.”

(Image: The Slovak Republic Police/Facebook via TMZ)

The police arrested the woman after she had her moment in the spotlight, which is actually quite nice, before they escorted her to receive her sentencing for prison.

The reason for her arrests haven’t been confirmed, but TMZ reported, the woman was, “dodging a fine for running shirtless during a 2019 football match in Slovakia while working as staff.”

Macklemore hasn’t addressed the fan’s arrest directly, however he did take to his Instagram to express how grateful he was to the “25,000 beautiful drenched humans” that attended his set in the rain.

Macklemore in the crowd of Lovestream Festival. (Image: Macklemore/Instagram)

As for the fugitive, her fifteen minutes of fame came at a hefty price. It’s safe to say she won’t be attending any more concerts in the near future – unless they’re held in the prison rec room.

Lead image: Getty Images/ The Slovak Republic Police via Facebook