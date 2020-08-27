Thanks for signing up!

If, like me, you measure time / your age by major pop culture moments, here’s a big fat slap in the face to remind you just how much of an old coot you are.

Macauley Culkin, a.k.a. the cute kiddo from Home Alone, just dropped a tweet where he made the hella depressing revelation of how old he is.

So get a load of this: that little rascal, who I once viewed as my peer:

Is now, wait for it…

…

…

FORTY FUCKING YEARS OLD.

“Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome,” he tweeted.

Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Thanks for that kick in the pants, Macauley. THANKS.