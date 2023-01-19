Lock the doors and start working on your finest TikTok dances because that murderous little minx M3GAN is coming back for round two in 2025.

Two years doesn’t give us a lot of time to prepare for an unhinged doll who has got to be, like, no taller than three feet. But alas, that’s the timeframe we’re working with.

Per Variety, Universal Pictures has confirmed the sequel, titled M3GAN 2.0, is scheduled to hit the big screen on January 17, 2025.

Yes, it’s exciting that there’s another M3GAN coming out (not for me personally because I faint like a baby goat if I even get a whiff of a horror movie). But folks are pissed that the powers that be didn’t call the sequel M2GAN, which obviously makes sense. It would also be pronounced as M’twogan, like m’lady.

#M3GAN when she shows up at gemma’s house again in M2GAN pic.twitter.com/r7OfoQs8ji — jared 💕 (@jareddiamondlol) January 10, 2023

Missed the opportuny to call it M2GAN pic.twitter.com/LIjorvdq9a — Yan Gabriel (@YanYgam) January 18, 2023

disappointed it’s not called M2GAN https://t.co/4wqmWWihlN — Jill_Krajewski on IG (@JillKrajewski) January 18, 2023

Not calling it “M2GAN” is a fuckin tragedy https://t.co/f12QcBt02z — Dr Rehaminator TTV – Hammy New Year! (@DrRehaminator) January 19, 2023

I would’ve also taken M3GAN 2: Electric Murderloo or 2 M3G, 2 Furious.

Anyway, details for the M3GAN sequel are a bit scarce. We know that screenwriter Akela Cooper is coming back to write it, but a director hasn’t been announced yet.

Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will also be returning as Gemma and Cady respectively. I assume poor ol’ Gem is kicking herself for making that villainous vixen to keep her orphaned niece company, but that’s the beauty of hindsight, isn’t it?

Or maybe she’s patting herself on the back ‘cos that killer freak she created has become a gay icon. Slay! (Figuratively and literally.)

me trying to watch m3gan in theaters surrounded by twinks filming themselves shouting 'mother' at the screen pic.twitter.com/OezaPdhWhq — shakira’s jelly (@mrunitedface) January 5, 2023

Me watching M3GAN on a sunday matinee with a random couple and the 3 gay teenagers that inhabit my zip code pic.twitter.com/qlQuNkTsRA — Joe (@moderatelycold) January 15, 2023

Gay guys to Lydia Tár now that everyone’s stanning M3GAN pic.twitter.com/gMFUn2xeTk — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) January 9, 2023

According to Cooper, M3GAN resonates with the queer community on a more emotional level.

“I actually asked one of my friends, who is a gay man, about that [M3GAN becoming a gay icon] and he was saying this set-up is actually found family, where this little girl has lost her family, and she has to go live with her aunt,” she told Comic Book Resources.

“Then this doll is also brought into the situation. That resonates for a lot of people in the gay community, the idea of found family.”

Now, I’m not here to yuck anyone’s yum. That’s a lovely explanation from Cooper and I don’t want to discredit her mate’s feelings.

But if I may, another reason that little binch has become a gay icon is because she dresses like Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, says camp things and performs gentle bops before killing people. I’m just putting it out there.

m3gan in her dressing room preparing for her titanium scene: #M3GAN

pic.twitter.com/KBaaHuqMIc — flip me around & cum get sum (@scytheslayr) January 10, 2023

And you know what? The people cannot get enough of her. According to The Numbers, at the time of writing, M3GAN has grossed more than $100.2 million worldwide. The flick had a budget of $12 million, so just let that ‘yuge success sink in.

Here’s hoping M3GAN 2.0 will be just as iconic as the first. We all know sequels can flop compared to the original (except for Shrek 2 which, objectively, was a masterpiece) so that aggressive AI has got some big, blood-soaked shoes to fill.