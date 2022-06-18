Queen of the screen Margaret Pomeranz has once again blessed us with another devilish dissection of a reality TV series. This week in the hot-seat is Luxe Listings Sydney which has two seasons. Somehow.

For those who do not know, Margaret is one half of the legendary show At The Movies, which ran from 2004 to 2014. Her co-star David Stratton often sat right by her side with equally poignant takes, and the duo were just a joy to watch.

The ABC film critic launches into a full-scale attack on Luxe Listing Sydney. The review is deeply satisfying to watch and probably more interesting than the show itself.

“This week I’ve been watching Luxe Listings,” Margaret begins as though it physically hurts her to tell us.

“A show that takes viewers on to the front line of the Sydney property market with the most respected people in the country — real estate agents.”

OH MY GOD. Margaret ya gotta WARN us before you spit fire like that again.

Margaret must do a little bit of carpentry in her spare time because she just hit the nail on head. It’s giving Aunty Donna’s Real Estate Agents sketch.

Margaret continues her critical onslaught of Luxe Listings Sydney:

“Well, with millions on the line we’re granted unfettered access as highly-skilled experts find shelter for average, everyday, instantly likeable Australians.”

Finder co-founder Fred Shebesta (who has an estimated net worth of around $340 million) then appears on screen, screaming something that may or may not be actual words.

“Well, my good bloke radar just exploded,” quips Pomeranz.

Me too Margaret. Me too.

Margaret drops a few more satisfying bombs before calling it a day on Luxe Listings Sydney.

Unfortunately for producers of reality TV, this isn’t even the first time Margaret has spat fire to this extent.

Back in May PEDESTRIAN.TV covered her royal roasting highness’ review of the Netflix series Byron Baes.

I won’t spoil anything but let’s just say it’s WELL worth your time.