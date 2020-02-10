A few notable names were left off the Oscars’ In Memoriam during yesterday’s ceremony, and Twitter was quick to point out it.

90210 star Luke Perry, horror legend Sid Haig, and Disney actor Cameron Boyce were all left out of the montage, despite dying in the past year. People were particularly galvanised by Perry’s omission, given his final role was a cameo in Once Upon A Time In… Hollywood, appearing as a starring character in the Western TV show Leonardo DiCaprio appears in.

Wait a minute? Let me see if I'm understanding this…the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he's in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp — ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020

To not feature Luke Perry, given his last role was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is appalling https://t.co/0k8HVqFmRx — Sincerelynotsorry (@sncrlynotsorry) February 10, 2020

So fucking pissed that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry weren’t included in the #Oscars2020 memoriam. pic.twitter.com/kiAjIrs0hn — Peyton N. CHILLS IS OUT NOW!! (@Iowkeyherron) February 10, 2020

Boyce, who was known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, as well as the TV show Jessie, died tragically last year at the age of 20, due to “an ongoing medical condition”.

Haige, best known for playing the psychotic clown Captain Spaulding in House of 100 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and 3 From Hell, passed away last September at the age of 80.

And Perry, a teen idol for his time on 90210, suffered a massive stroke in February last year, age 52, prompting a huge outpouring of grief from his co-stars and fans.

The Academy has offered a statement as to why these three were omitted from the montage – which played during yesterday’s ceremony to a performance of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’ by Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O’Connell – but it doesn’t offer an explanation.

Billie Eilish's beautiful cover of "Yesterday" by The Beatles at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2iXJ7m2z5x — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) February 10, 2020

The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the Academy said via a statement.

“An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

Other actors snubbed in the 160-strong montage, according to the Hollywood Reporter, include Tim Conway, Jan-Michael Vincent, and Michael J. Pollard. Those who were honoured included NBA legend and Oscar winner Kobe Bryant, and silver screen legend Kirk Douglas, who passed away just weeks ago at the age of 103.