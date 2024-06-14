Bridgerton’s Luke Newton Debuts New Girlfriend & Sorry Shippers, It’s Not Nicola Coughlan

Bridgerton star Luke Newton has seemingly debuted a new girlfriend, swiftly crushing the dreams of every girl, gay, and resident of the Ton.

The actor and Internet Boyfriend was spotted holding hands with his rumoured new boo on Thursday, following the midseason premiere of Bridgerton‘s third installment in London.

She’s a dancer, so we never really stood a chance. Source: @antoniaroumelioti_/Instagram

A quick Sherlock Holmes-style sleuthing identifies Newton’s girlfriend as Antonia Roumelioti, a dancer who once appeared on Greece’s Got Talent, so none of us really stood a chance. From what we know, Roumelioti was born in Greece and attended the Wilkes Academy of Performing Arts school in England.

Alongside her 2017 appearance on Greece’s Got Talent as a teenager — in which she made it all the way to the finals — Roumelioti’s credits list includes a Peter Pan stage show in England, and background dancing for the British reality show Dancing On Ice.

Time to reactivate Tinder, ladies. Source: @antoniaroumelioti_/Instagram

While Newton and Roumelioti’s post-premiere outing is the first time they’ve appeared together in public, rumours of their romance have circulated since the Bridgerton part one premiere in New York last month.

At that time, Roumelioti shared a series of Instagram posts tagged in Manhattan, allowing eagle-eyed fans (of which there are many) to connect the dots.

Alert the ton! Source: @antoniaroumelioti_/Instagram

It might be sad news for all those who shipped Newton and his Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan, who sparked rumours last month of an offscreen romance with their affectionate public appearances and steamy season three chemistry.

A break-the-couch kinda friendship. Source: Neil Mockford/WireImage

Sources later debunked that fantasy by confirming that the pair — who play on-screen love interests in the Netflix series — are simply “supportive co-stars.” You know, the kind of supportive co-stars who break a couch while filming sex scenes.

Meanwhile in the Ton, part two of Bridgerton’s third season dropped on Netflix on Thursday, surprising fans with a massive change from the books.

Image source: Karwai Tang/WireImage and @antoniaroumelioti_/Instagram