Hellish series Lucifer is coming at us next month with season five and the first official trailer is here, starring Tom Ellis as Satan himself.

“In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever,” reads an official teaser. “Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?’”

As revealed in the epic teaser, the Lucifer who returns to Earth is actually his twin brother: the archangel Michael, another character taken from Neil Gaiman’s comic book series.

Michael appears intent on destroying the life that his devilish sibling has established on earth and it looks like we’re in for one helluva battle.

Catch the trailer below:

Lucifer season five will be released in two batches of eight episodes, with the first lot available to stream from Friday 21st August on Netflix.