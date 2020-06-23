The devil is back, baby. Netflix has finally unleashed the premiere date for Lucifer season 5… part 1. The much beloved supernatural crime drama will return to Netflix, August 21. Sure, that’s still a little while away, but at least we’ve got a date now.

Season 5 will be split into two batches with a little break in the middle. Tom Ellis, AKA Lucifer, announced the news back in January during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Netflix is going to drop eight episodes and then there’s going to be a little break and then they’re going to drop another eight episodes,” he said.

The fifth season will also include a musical episode, and the possibilities are just endless. Season 5, episode 10, titled ‘Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam’, will feature a whole bunch of dramatic musical numbers. Not just one or two.

Lucifer season 5, part 1 will drop August 21 only on Netflix. To celebrate, the streaming giant has gifted thee with 66.6 seconds of *checks notes* “Lucifer’s hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments” from the show.

Woof.

and now, for your viewing enjoyment, we present 66.6 seconds of #lucifer's hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments. season 5 part 1 drops august 21 on @netflix ???? pic.twitter.com/ooSoH0f6jX — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) June 22, 2020

Uh, that bit at 1.04? Did hell just freeze over?

As for a potential season 6 – well, Ellis has formally signed a new deal with the show. Sources say so, at least, so grain of salt. According to TVLine, this particular news all but confirms a sixth season. But as always, we’ll just have to wait and see what the devil has in store for us.

In the meantime, you can binge / rebinge your way through Lucifer seasons 1 to 4 on Netflix now.