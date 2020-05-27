Hulu has gifted us the trailer for Love, Victor, the spin-off to Love, Simon. Based off the trailer alone, it looks like another winner. It will also probably punch us all in the feelings gut and make us cry. Can’t wait!

The spin-off is set in the same world as Love, Simon, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli‘s adored novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda. The series follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School, who is really just trying to figure out who he is while adjusting to a new city, facing challenges at home, and exploring his sexual orientation. When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the, uh, turbulent time that is high school.

The cast also includes James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Isabella Ferreira, and Mateo Fernandez. Nick Robinson, AKA Simon, serves as narrator and executive producer.

Now the series was originally supposed to stream on Disney+, but later moved to Hulu. Apparently, according to insider sources, Disney+ thought the series wasn’t “family friendly” enough. Hardly a surprise. See also: the Lizzie McGuire reboot and all censoring of films and TV shows. But look, whether it be on Disney+ or Hulu, we’re just glad the story is being told.

All 10 episodes of Love, Victor will drop on Hulu come June 19, which is pretty soon! Fingers crossed Stan – who usually streams Hulu’s content to Aussie audiences – will give us the goods.

LOOK, LOOK, LOOK.

Stan, please stream it. Please, please, please.