In some positively lovely news, Screen Australia has commissioned a second season of Love on the Spectrum at the ABC.

Screen Australia announced a mammoth $1.3 million of production funding on Monday, 11 through the Producer Program and one through the Commissioned Program.

The four-part second season of Love on the Spectrum will introduce us to a new group of young neuro-diverse people hoping to find love.

Season 1 of the dating series originally premiered on the ABC last year, but was catapulted into international headlines in June after releasing on Netflix.

The stars of the first season have since given fans an update on life after the show. For example: the hilarious Thomas and Ruth got hitched, and now live in a house right next to the train tracks, which Thomas adores.

The other documentaries include There Is No ‘I’ In Island, a five-part series of short films that will document the experience of Tasmanians living in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The doco, as you can expect, will explore themes of connection and disconnection.

Feature documentary, Revenge: My Dad the Nazi Killer, will centre on Jack, a middle-aged Jewish doctor in Melbourne, who stumbles on a family secret after his father dies. Jack, along with his brother, discover a vigilante group of Holocaust survivors that hunted down Nazi war criminals in Australia.

Screen Australia will also support feature documentary, MuM – Misunderstandings of Miscarriage. The doco, which will premiere on Stan, follows writer / director Tahnya MacManus on her four-year journey of pregnancy and miscarriage.

MuM – Misunderstandings of of Miscarriage hits Stan on October 1.

Love on the Spectrum is streaming now on Netflix.