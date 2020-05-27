Hope you didn’t have any Zoom chats planned for this evening ‘coz Stan‘s epic new romantic comedy series Love Life is dropping tonight.

Starring comedy queen Anna Kendrick, the ten-episode anthology series is her first full-length scripted show so it’s defo one to watch!

The series follows her character on her “journey from first love to last love, and how the people we’re with along the way make us into who we are when we finally end up with someone forever,” via Stan’s press release.

Each season charts a different protagonist’s quest for love, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships.

The first 3 eps drop tonight, only on Stan, in 4K. You’ll be catching it on the same day as the US, with new eps dropping weekly.