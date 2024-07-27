Shady Ex’s & Dating Ye? Every Bombshell Since The Love Island USA Contestants Left The Villa

In a surprising twist, Love Island USA has been popping off compared to its UK counterpart this year. And since the season wrapped, the drama has only intensified outside the villa. Contestants have not held back, spilling the tea on what seems like every podcast ever and making up for lost time on their socials.

Here’s everything the season six Love Island USA cast has revealed since leaving the villa.

Rob Spills the Tea on Call Her Daddy

(Photo: Rob and Kassy, Getty Images)

Rob Rausch, our favourite overall-wearing snake wrangler, was the first Love Island USA cast to appear on Call Her Daddy with Alex Cooper and he did not hold back.

He cleared the air about his relationship with Leah, saying he’s “content” with remaining friends with the “lovely” and “funny as fuck” Leah.

Despite fan hopes (AKA the thousands of edits from fans that maybe just need to go to therapy), Rob insists it’s best they leave things as they are, avoiding the “uphill battle” that couples like Kaylor Martin and Aaron Waters face post-villa.

Rob also clarified that he never said he wasn’t sexually attracted to Leah, but rather felt they hadn’t clicked sexually yet because Leah was holding back. He must have forgotten that everything he says in the villa is in fact filmed and documented.

In a not-so-shocking revelation, Rob confirmed the fan theory about Aaron asking him to bring Daniela back from Casa Amor, but clarified that Aaron quickly backtracked on the idea. I guess it was just too late?

As for his current relationship status? Rob’s sticking to snakes and the woods for now, avoiding those piling DMs. And sorry, Andrea fans – Rob’s not rekindling that flame after seeing her post-villa social media content. Brutal!

The Kaylor vs. Leah Drama

(Photo: Daniella, Leah and Kaylor, Getty Images)

The drama between Kaylor and Leah Kateb stems from a comment overheard on Aaron’s Instagram Live where fans heard a woman saying “No one is going to give a fuck about Leah in six months.”

Leah revealed on Call Her Daddy that she found out about the clip via text, just before she was about to meet up with Kaylor and Aaron to fly back home from Fiji.

She explained to Alex, “I had just gotten my phone back ten minutes prior… They said, ‘Kaylor and Aaron are coming with you to the airport,’ and I look at my phone and I’ve seen that .”

“I wasn’t pressed about it. I mean fair enough. Maybe I will be, maybe I won’t.”

Leah said that Kaylor apologised for the video as soon as they saw each other and explained that it was her sister that was overheard on the Live.

Kaylor was venting to her sister about receiving hate online and being called “racist” because of the “white women scared” comment Leah said in a heated discussion.

“Kaylor’s not a racist, just for your information,” Leah said to Alex.

Kaylor also apologised for the situation on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files and in other Kaylor news fans found that she has trademark her famous phrase “FAWK”, which honestly is iconic.

(Photo: Call Her Daddy Podcast)

The most random thing to come out of Leah’s appearance on Call Her Daddy is that she may or may not have have dated Kanye West AKA Ye.

Alex asked Leah, “There are rumors in LA that you dated Kanye West, can you confirm or deny?”

Leah awkwardly looked around the room when Alex jumped in and said, “Should I move on?” Leah said, “Can you? Ask me more about Rob. Suddenly, I want to talk about him. Suddenly, I would like to talk about Rob more.” I’m not so sure that Leah x Skims deal is going to happen now.

Leah also admitted that she was caught off guard by some of the comments Rob made about their relationship on the show, including that he felt “no sexual chemistry” with her.

She explained, “Every bad thing I ever thought about myself literally just swarming in my head.”

“I’ve never felt that embarrassed in my life. I felt so unwanted, so gross.

“Literally every bad thing I’ve thought about myself was confirmed in that moment.”

Luckily when, Miguel Harichi, her ultimate partner in the villa, walked in it was like a breath of fresh air. “He made my time in there what I felt like it was supposed to be the whole time. He made me feel like I was permanently blushing,” she said.

As for her relationship with Rob now, she told Alex, “We are friends. I love Rob. I think he’s a great person. I think he’s so funny. I have such a good time with him, but I think we are good as friends.”

The Love Island sisterhood is still going strong

(Photo: Love Island USA, Getty Images)

One of the best things about Love Island USA Season 6 has to be the incredible bond between the girls on the show, especially the final trio known as PPG (Power Puff Girls): Leah, Serena, and JaNa.

JaNa Craig opened up about her friendship with Leah and Serena, saying, “When I tell you my sisterhood with Leah and Serena is so real – I’ve never been so grateful for a group.”

She added that they chat every day and always check in on each other and the girlies have been posting with each other on their socials.

Liv Walker, the Aussie bombshell who quickly became a fan favourite, also raved about the supportive vibe among the ladies.

In an interview with Today, she said, “The girls this season are so strong and independent and stand up for each other and I definitely couldn’t have gotten through a lot of this season if it wasn’t for them.”

(Photo: Final four couples, Getty Images)

As for the couples, Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, our winning duo, seem to be thriving post-villa with the pair posting many TikTok’s, clearly obsessed with each other.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Nicole Samuel is over Kendall Rae Knight, as their social media interactions have cooled off significantly and they seemed distant at a recent cast outing to Universal Studios.

Thankfully it won’t be the last time we’ll be seeing our Love Islanders. We can expect much more tea to be spilled at the Love Island USA season six reunion, which airs August 19.