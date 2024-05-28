Love Island UK Is Back For 2024, So Here’s Everything We Know About Season 11 & How To Watch It

What’s happening Islanders??? Everyone get ready to slip, slop, and slap on something you aren’t afraid to get messy, because Love Island UK is back for 2024. Season 11 of the international hit reality TV show has been confirmed, cast, shot, and will arrive on screens across the world very soon.

Host Maya Jama is back for her fourth season, and a dozen new stunning singles are ready to appear on TV and find love/boost their social media followers and launch a podcast or multi-level-marketing scheme.

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island UK‘s 2024 season!

When does Love Island UK start?

Season 11 of the hit show that is Love Island UK will begin on Monday, June 3, at 9pm in the UK.

Love Island UK will broadcast on the nation’s Channel 3, also known as ITV, which stands for “Independent Television”. So ya know, about the level of creativity you’d expect from the studio that came up with the concept for Love Island.

We’re coming in hot! 🔥



Love Island returns Monday 3rd June on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/h9t3NctIjk — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 22, 2024

When does Love Island UK air in Australia?

Thankfully, the divine TV beings at Nine know you hate waiting, so they’ve fast-tracked the Love Island UK 2024 episodes to arrive on Aussie screens faster than the contestants can say “I love a brunette”.

Love Island UK will start dropping from June 5 at 6pm AEDT. Every. Single. Day.

How to watch Love Island UK in Australia

If you want to watch your favourite UK Love Islanders get into all the messy drama you crave, there is only one place to go: 9Now.

As well as all the episodes of Love Island UK Season 11, 9Now will also have exclusive trailers and tidbits to keep you satiated between episodes.

You can also watch Love Island Australia here too, in case you wanna see how the Aussie version hosted by Sophie Monk compares to the UK version.

Source: Nine/Love Island Australia.

Who is the 2024 Love Island UK cast?

The first few Islanders of the Season 11 cast recently got dropped on the Love Island UK Instagram page in a cheeky (pun very much intended) trailer that you can view here.

The first-look video introduced fans to the 12 sexy singles who will be checking in to Love Island, including:

Ayo Odukoya (25)

(25) Ciaran Davies (21)

(21) Harriett Blackmore (24)

(24) Jess White (25)

(25) Mimii Ngulube (24)

(24) Munveer Jabbal (30)

(30) Nicole Samuel (24)

(24) Patsy Field (29)

(29) Ronnie Vint (27)

(27) Sam Taylor (23)

(23) Samantha Kenny (26)

(26) Sean Stone (24)

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

As well as a video trailer, a cast announcement image was dropped of the full cast decked out in their tans and togs, captioned: “Is it just us, or is it hot in here?”

Nope, just you Love Island. It’s 16 degrees today. I am in a cardigan.

Is it just us, or is it hot in here? 🥵



Meet the 12 sexy singles all looking to find their twin flame on the Island of love 🔥 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DQdOg4pInr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) May 27, 2024

Where is Love Island UK filmed?

Love Island UK was first conceived, green lit, and produced all in a small TV studio based at the very bottom layer of Hell that Dante described in the Divine Comedy.

Unfortunately, due to scheduling difficulties they could not also shoot at this location, and so settled for Mallorca in Spain instead. (This is a completely true fact that I can back up with evidence as soon as I change the Wikipedia page.)

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

How long does Love Island UK go for?

I hope you haven’t got anything planned for the next little while, because Love Island UK‘s 2024 season is expected to go for a total of eight weeks.

That’s a new episode of Love Island UK every night (except Saturday) for eight whole weeks — about 48 episodes in total.

Thankfully, these eight weeks of hot and spicy television are exactly what we Australians need to get us through some of the coldest months of the year.