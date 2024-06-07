Love Island UK Off To A Messy Start As Two Contestants Realise They Hooked Up 4 Years Ago

Love Island UK has started with a bang in 2024 by dropping a hot new bombshell into the villa right away. However, fans have been shocked to discover that the first Season 11 intruder, Uma Jammeh, may already have had an interaction of sorts with current islander, Ronnie Vint. What an appropriately messy start to the world’s messiest show.

Getting off to a spicy beginning, the hit reality TV show Love Island UK dropped 12 sexy singletons into the luxury Spanish villa resort and has aired for a few days now over on ITV in the UK, and 9NOW over here in Australia.

But it’s not Love Island without the greatest trope in all of television — a hot new bombshell entering the villa. And on the third episode it seems there’s already an intruder who’s got fans talking online: Uma.

Spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen Episode 3 of the new Love Island UK season! Read at your own sexy peril.

Uma, a 23-year-old model from Islington paraded into the villa in the most chaotic and Love Island way possible, as every one of the remaining gents was lined up and blindfolded and their partners forced to watch the intruder’s entrance from the balcony.

As Uma strutted onto the set, she made her presence known to the islanders by proceeding to suck the faces off of every blindfolded bloke there.

It was — how do we put this? — exactly what you want from a Love Island entrance.

However as UK viewers got used to Uma being a new member of the cast, one interaction she had with footballer Ronnie got everyone’s attention.

While chatting with the girlies Uma mentioned that she had bumped boots with Ronnie at some football event. Then when he was showing her around the villa they confirmed the chance encounter… and that he didn’t recall the exact results.

“Where do we know each other from? I’m pretty sure it was you, but do you remember the Euros like four years ago,” Uma asked Ronnie.

“Yeah it was!” Ronnie confirmed, before asking: “Nothing happened though, did it?”

The two then agreed that they remembered having a little smooch — which is perhaps what they were reminded of after Uma’s chaotic entrance.

Uma has history with Ronnie… this is getting interesting 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Blv8orxea2 — SHiiKANE (@Shiikane) June 6, 2024

And the spicy piece of unintentional backstory had Love Island UK fans frothing.

“This is getting interesting,” wrote one viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

“PAUSE UMA AND RONNIE HAVE HISTORY?????” commented another.

Others online interpreted the footballer’s behaviour and reaction as though he “definitely remembers kissing Uma”, but wants to maintain his “player vibes”.

Meanwhile, plenty of people also joked that the kiss they shared four years ago was definitely going to be the last between Ronnie Vint and Uma Jammeh.

But will it be? Guess we’ll have to keep our eyes on Love Island UK Season 11 to find out.

Love Island UK episodes come out in Australia at 6pm every night, only on 9NOW.

[Image: ITV/Nine/Love Island UK]