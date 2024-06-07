Love Island UK Viewers Are Already Slamming The New Season’s Cast As All ‘Side Characters’

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

The latest season of Love Island UK has gotten off to a bit of a messy start, with controversies around cast members already knowing/hooking up with each other before the show, and fans aren’t holding back from sharing their criticism. Many fans have pointed out that Season 11 of the realityTV show is lacking in “personalities,” and some even saying this season has “no diversity”.

After a handful of episodes from the newest Love Island UK season have aired in the UK on ITV, and in Australia on 9NOW for streaming, a heap of fans are not yet impressed by the 12 sexy singles inhabiting the villa.

READ MORE
Love Island UK Off To A Messy Start As Two Contestants Realise They Hooked Up 4 Years Ago

On June 5, after the second episode had aired, one unsatisfied viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to air a grievance.

“Something is off with this season,” they wrote, later adding: “It’s like everyone’s acting.”

Thousands showed their agreement with the sentiment in the form of over 4.4K likes, and hundreds of comments criticising the show for not having engaging or “diverse” enough talent.

“There is no main character. Most of them feel like a supporting cast. And coming off a season with such strong personalities, it’s so underwhelming,” commended another.

Many online compared the start of Love Island UK‘s 2024 season to previous years of the show, and named characters such as Indiyah of Season 8 and Whitney from Season 10 who were able to bring their “strong characters” to screens and thrive because of it.

Of all the cast members on Season 11 of Love Island UK, there are only a handful of people of colour in the mix. On top of the apparent lack of diverse ethnic background of contestants, fans also pointed out how the show seemed to be “swamped by brunettes” as Pauline Hanson might say.

One viewer even went so far as to say that they lost track of who was who while watching an episode.

“There’s like 5 people in here that are just side characters. I’m watching thinking ‘Who is this?’” they posted.

Oooft, not great reviews for Love Island UK and its cast of nine British brunettes.

Let’s hope there’s some more intruders like Uma who come in and bring the chaos back up to an 11.

Otherwise it really is truly devastating to the art of television.

Who would have ever thought that watching a bunch of single people get into all sorts of messes together while sipping cocktails from 10am in the morning could ever possibly turn into bad TV?

Certainly not I, a devout lover of all reality TV romance programs.

Please, bring back The Bachelor.

And whichever producer from Seven said the most recent season of Farmer Wants A Wife was too much like Married At First Sight clearly doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Keep on that trajectory, please.

If there’s anything the television industry is in dire shortage of, it’s brunette/blonde men and women looking for love on screen — who then complain about receiving a “bad edit” on their inevitable podcasts.

Love Island UK can be streamed in Australia on 9NOW, with new episodes every night at 6pm.

Tags:

,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Miranda Derrick’s Latest Post Appears To Be A Dig Towards Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda Derrick’s Latest Post Appears To Be A Dig Towards Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Entertainment
I’ve Seen Every Episode Of Below Deck. Here’s The Franchise Ranked From Most Tame To Chaotic

I’ve Seen Every Episode Of Below Deck. Here’s The Franchise Ranked From Most Tame To Chaotic

Entertainment
Did Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Name Their Fourth Baby After A Gossip Girl Character?

Did Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Name Their Fourth Baby After A Gossip Girl Character?

Entertainment
Kim Kardashian & Chloë Sevigny Are Copping Backlash Over New Interview: 'Absolutely Dreadful'

Kim Kardashian & Chloë Sevigny Are Copping Backlash Over New Interview: ‘Absolutely Dreadful’

Entertainment