Love Island UK Viewers Are Already Slamming The New Season’s Cast As All ‘Side Characters’

The latest season of Love Island UK has gotten off to a bit of a messy start, with controversies around cast members already knowing/hooking up with each other before the show, and fans aren’t holding back from sharing their criticism. Many fans have pointed out that Season 11 of the realityTV show is lacking in “personalities,” and some even saying this season has “no diversity”.

After a handful of episodes from the newest Love Island UK season have aired in the UK on ITV, and in Australia on 9NOW for streaming, a heap of fans are not yet impressed by the 12 sexy singles inhabiting the villa.

READ MORE Love Island UK Off To A Messy Start As Two Contestants Realise They Hooked Up 4 Years Ago

On June 5, after the second episode had aired, one unsatisfied viewer took to X (formerly Twitter) to air a grievance.

“Something is off with this season,” they wrote, later adding: “It’s like everyone’s acting.”

Something is off with this season #loveIsland — Laura (@CoCoMaiPhillips) June 4, 2024

Thousands showed their agreement with the sentiment in the form of over 4.4K likes, and hundreds of comments criticising the show for not having engaging or “diverse” enough talent.

“There is no main character. Most of them feel like a supporting cast. And coming off a season with such strong personalities, it’s so underwhelming,” commended another.

i just cant get behind the “what’s happening girl you’re alright” humor. this is what happens when you put a bunch of people who look like siblings on the show. we NEED diversity in personalities AND color. im BORED #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/vLJYzjDE3K — ᥫ᭡ (@98xamdim) June 4, 2024

Many online compared the start of Love Island UK‘s 2024 season to previous years of the show, and named characters such as Indiyah of Season 8 and Whitney from Season 10 who were able to bring their “strong characters” to screens and thrive because of it.

Of all the cast members on Season 11 of Love Island UK, there are only a handful of people of colour in the mix. On top of the apparent lack of diverse ethnic background of contestants, fans also pointed out how the show seemed to be “swamped by brunettes” as Pauline Hanson might say.

the producers really thought diversity meant brunette hair instead of blonde 😭 #Loveisland pic.twitter.com/4UXOXKz4Yg — S ☆ (@vloneshaz) June 3, 2024

Love Island casting team said you want DIVERSITY??? We’ll give you all BRUNETTE girls instead of BLONDE!! You’re welcome!!! 🤪🤪🤪 — Jess Davies (@_JessicaDavies) June 3, 2024

One viewer even went so far as to say that they lost track of who was who while watching an episode.

“There’s like 5 people in here that are just side characters. I’m watching thinking ‘Who is this?’” they posted.

Oooft, not great reviews for Love Island UK and its cast of nine British brunettes.

Let’s hope there’s some more intruders like Uma who come in and bring the chaos back up to an 11.

Love Island FINALLY giving us a Bombshell who’s giving us Looks AND Personality, Uma is TAKING IT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/p394W7h1WH — Sana (@sanaravishing) June 6, 2024

Otherwise it really is truly devastating to the art of television.

Who would have ever thought that watching a bunch of single people get into all sorts of messes together while sipping cocktails from 10am in the morning could ever possibly turn into bad TV?

Certainly not I, a devout lover of all reality TV romance programs.

Please, bring back The Bachelor.

And whichever producer from Seven said the most recent season of Farmer Wants A Wife was too much like Married At First Sight clearly doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Keep on that trajectory, please.

If there’s anything the television industry is in dire shortage of, it’s brunette/blonde men and women looking for love on screen — who then complain about receiving a “bad edit” on their inevitable podcasts.

Love Island UK can be streamed in Australia on 9NOW, with new episodes every night at 6pm.