The Love Island UK Cast Has Been Unveiled So Let’s Peep The Contestants Looking For Love In 2024

A hot new bombshell has entered the villa! Okay, fine, there are twelve hot new bombshells, because there’s also a new season of Love Island UK! with a whole new cast!

Just a heads up: this year 33 per cent of this year’s contestants described themselves as “bubbly”, half of the women want someone who is “tall, dark, and handsome,” and four out of the six men said their celebrity crush was Margot Robbie.

That’s the short version. But because you insist, I’ve penned a longer description of every contestant on Love Island UK’s 2024 season.

Here’s the full list of Love Island UK contestants for 2024

Ayo Odukoya

Age: 25.

Occupation: Model.

Ayo claims that the reason he’s never felt like dating was hard is because for him “there’s never been any competition.” Must be nice.

Aside from his looks, Ayo says that his respectful nature is what makes him so attractive.

“The way I am gives off a good enough energy for people to be comfortable around me,” Ayo said.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

He’s looking for a lover who is humble, grounded, and has good morals, so who knows why he’s on Love Island.

Well actually, the reason why he’s on it is pretty clear to him: “It seems like something to have a go at!”

As an unwise man once said, if you have a go, you get a go!

Ciaran Davies

Age: 21.

Occupation: Surveyor.

This year’s youngest contestant was born after the Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets movie came out. His name is Ciaran and he feels like he is “mature enough for something serious with the right girl”.

Ciaran loves a bit of rugby, and provides the energy, laughs, and vibes. Plus he’s got a Welsh accent, which he reckons “usually works a charm”.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

Ciaran is looking for someone with a good sense of humour, and wants someone who can return his sort of banter.

He also says the coolest thing about him is: “How easily I can open a beer bottle with my teeth.”

Harriett Blackmore

Age: 24.

Occupation: Dancer and personal shopper.

On the bounce back after a three-year-long relationship. Harriet is looking to start a new chapter of her life and hopefully find love!

Confident with her personality and with her looks, Harriet has promised that she will bring the “entertainment” to Love Island UK in 2024.

“Whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama,” Harriet said.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

She’s down to flirt, sparkle, and show off her hidden talent (doing the splits) when the time is right.

But at the end of the day, she just wants the simple things in a relationship:

“Loyalty and trust, they come as one. Good looks and personality are important too, I need someone with good energy that I can bounce off,” she said.

Jess White

Age: 25.

Occupation: Retail manager.

Stockport gal Jess admitted that of all her friends, she is the one who is yet to settle down. In her own words, it’s either “going to Ibiza and having a midlife crisis”, or appearing on Love Island UK.

Jess is hoping to bring the fun and sass to the villa, and needs to have things her own way.

“I’m an only child, so I’m used to getting my own way which isn’t always a good thing,” Jess said.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

A self-aware queen, Jess reckons that she’s hard work to date, which is why she’s single.

“I know what I want and I’m not easily pleased. When you’re a loud outgoing woman, sometimes it can intimidate men,” she stated, before adding: “Some men love that though.”

Let’s hope that some of the hunks in the villa are that kind of guy!

Mimii Ngulube

Age: 24.

Occupation: Mental health nurse.

For Mimii, applying to Love Island UK was just her going with the flow. Slay!

“The pool in Portsmouth is not giving. I’ve tried dating, speaking to people on social media and it just hasn’t been successful. Applying was a spontaneous thing, I didn’t expect to get here!” Mimii stated.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

The self-described “girls girl” knows what she brings to the table: looks, brains, humour, and an abundance of wifey material. So for her, it’s up to the boys to make sure they deserve her. Queen.

“The right man hasn’t come about yet. I haven’t met my man yet. I like to catch the red flags early on,” said Mimii.

Munveer Jabbal

Age: 30.

Occupation: Recruitment manager.

Munveer says that London’s dating scene isn’t for him, which is why he’s heading on down to the villa to meet all the other hot bombshells he belongs with.

“The opportunity to be surrounded by good looking people in a villa under the sun is an absolute no brainer! I’m 30 years old and I need to start thinking seriously about the next step, and what better place?!” Munveer said.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

When asked what the other contestants should know about him he said simply: “Just that I’m a great guy.” Which is funny because he also bragged about the fact that Piers Morgan’s son is his best mate.

He hasn’t found the right girl yet, but hopes his confidence and charisma make him stand out in the villa!

And who could forget, this man’s celeb crush is, of course, Margot Robbie.

Nicole Samuel

Age: 24.

Occupation: Accounts manager.

Nicole says that she has turned 24 and because of that it is time for her to settle down. Unlike all the other 24-year-olds who join run clubs to find dates, Nicole has opted for Love Island UK.

When it comes to her dream man the three things Nicole is looking for are tall, dark and handsome.

“It’s just that isn’t it? Let’s be honest! And a rugby player,” she explained.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

Nicole is cheeky, wild, chatty, and not afraid to be upfront — which she says never fails on the boys!

“I say everything as it is, so guys always know where they stand with me,” Nicole said.

Patsy Field

Age: 29.

Occupation: Office administrator.

Patsy thinks she is “wifey material” and isn’t afraid to say it, and is keen to Love Island UK to “bag a man sooner rather later.”

She’s also not afraid to date younger than her, even if she gets a little bored of her men quite easily.

“I can also be a bit of a sugar mummy as I do like to spoil my partners and have been known to date younger guys,” Patsy shared.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

Patsy also has an incredibly cool secret talent that is sure to make any mid-2000s Disney kids go wild — they have those in the Love Island villa right?

“I can do an amazing Hannah Montana impression, I’ve been told my take on Miley Cyrus is very good,” said Patsy.

Sure bloody hope there’s some challenge on Love Island UK involving theatre sports that lets Patsy whip this skill out.

Ronnie Vint

Age: 27.

Occupation: Semi professional footballer.

The centre back for the semi-pro football club Lewes Football Club has joined the cast for Love Island UK‘s Season 11, and this time Ronnie’s goal is to settle down.

Ronnie’s celebrity crush is Margot Robbie, and he’s not afraid to admit what he is looking for in a woman.

“I want someone that’s family orientated, caring and career minded. Looks-wise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too,” he said.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

Unfortunately, the ick I get from Ronnie’s “fun fact” about himself is just too much.

“I love Mayonnaise, I have it on everything I eat, even a roast dinner. The only thing I don’t have it on is cereal,” Ronnie shared.

I like mayo as much as the next person. I would never tell anyone this is a fun fact about me.

Sam Taylor

Age: 23.

Occupation: Hair stylist.

This hair stylist from Chesterfield has been known to give his mates, and dates, a cheeky style session if they’re good to him.

Sam joined the cast of Love Island UK 2024 in the hope of finding a “real connection with someone”.

“I’ve been looking for that connection for quite some time but I’ve never really found it, I’m hoping I find that spark in the Villa,” he said.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

Happy to brag about having a huge and rounded personality, Sam hopes he can bring high energy and deep chats to the show.

And his celeb crush? Margot Robbie.

Samantha Kenny

Age: 26.

Occupation: Makeup artist.

Samantha is ready to meet someone she can settle down with, and says “Love Island is an amazing opportunity” to do so.

The Liverpool-based makeup artist is keen to show off her “really bubbly” personality that she says will draw in all the attention on Love Island UK.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

Just like Taylor Swift circa 2016-2022, Samantha loves herself some London boys, and says her type is “tall, dark, and cockney”.

Speaking of celebrities, Samantha shared which three famous people she would invite into the villa if given the choice.

“Justin Bieber because he’s hot, I’d also like to have David Attenborough with me because he’s really clever and Olivia Attwood because I think she’s hysterical,” said Samantha.

Gotta admire the range in taste!

Sean Stone

Age: 24.

Occupation: Sweet salesman.

Sean was quick to drop that he isn’t just looking for love on Love Island — he’s looking for his soulmate. Unfortunately, there’s no island for those, so this is the next best thing.

Describing himself as tall dark, and handsome, Sean says that contestants should love him because he’s “the full package”.

Source: Love Island UK/ITV.

He’s also admittedly picky.

“I am very picky. After you’ve had a long term relationship you figure out what you want from someone. Even if you haven’t been in loads of relationships, you zone in on what you want,” Sean said.

And what’s that Sean? Your celebrity crush is Margot Robbie?

Wow that’s so cool. It’s almost as if that’s the exact same person that two-thirds of the men in this show said??? Isn’t that just so wild to have such a range of tastes?!? Bonkers.