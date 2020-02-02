You watched the Love Island and The Bachelorette blokes trade passive aggressive barbs in the villa and now you can watch them beef IRL ‘coz a few of them are competing in a celebrity boxing match.

Reality star Eden Dally took to his Instagram to reveal that he’s facing off against fellow Love Island star Luke Packham in the upcoming match.

“It’s on… April 24th Melbourne, Luke Packham and I are going to go at it!” the soon-to-be dad wrote alongside a new promotional image.

“Little Luke says he is knocking me out! I can’t wait till the 24th, I’m going to make Luke my girlfriend!!” He added.

“This twin will be seeing double by the time I’m through with him. I’ll be giving away 2 passes to the fight night valued at $200 dollars! Tag your friends and I’ll be drawing a winner in 2 days. This event shouldn’t be missed! Click the link below and in my story to stream the fight live get involved.”

It should be noted that viewers have already seen what Eden looks like in a barney as he famously biffed with Grant Crapp in season 1 of the Aussie series.

The upcoming boxing match will also see Love Island season 2 star Adam Farrugia go head-to-head with The Bachelorette fan fave Ciarran Stott and pls don’t disfigure either of your gorgeous faces, bbs.

The match will take place at Melbourne Pavilion on Friday April 24.

Nab your tickets to the spicy event here.

If you can’t make it to the blessed event, however, then don’t worry ‘coz it’ll be streaming live via epicentre.tv.