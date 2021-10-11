After watching last night’s season 3 premiere of Love Island Australia, are you keen as for some banter of your own? Well, the good people at Love Island have teamed up with Tinder for their new special feature, Swipe-Island.

The virtual Love Island Australia experience launched yesterday and is available exclusively on Tinder every Monday night during Love Island Australia season 3.

Tinder’s in-app experience allows users to match with fellow Love Island stans as well as ex contestants, including some v. good looking peeps.

The first two single ex-Islanders taking part are season 1 fan faves, Millie Fuller and Teddy Briggs. Muso Peach PRC is also getting in on the experience.

“I had a hell of a ride on Love Island Australia, and seem to be one of the only single ones left from my season so I am ready for a second shot!” Fuller said.

“After the year we’ve had, there’s no doubt that this will be the Summer of Love, so I will be packing my virtual bags and heading to Swipe Island, see you there!”

Briggs added, “I didn’t find my perfect match in my season of Love Island Australia but I’m excited to head on over to Swipe Island and see who is out there this summer! I’m looking forward to meeting some new people, without the drama of the Villa.”

Love Island season 3 kicked off last night and continues tonight, Wednesday night and Thursday night on Channel 9 and 9Now.