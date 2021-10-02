If you were worried that that little hiccup with Byron Bay locals would stop us from getting our share of messy Love Island AU drama this year then never fear! The show just chaotically revealed some of the new contestants making their way to the villa this season, including a girl who says her best attribute is being “quirky”, teehee.

In the video released this morning, we meet four of our new contestants as they stand in front of a green-screened summer fling-themed background and physically point to information about them on screen.

READ MORE The 1st Love Island AU Teaser Shows Mermaid Sophie Monk & Hot Singles Eating Vegemite Sangas

When the words “best attribute” appear, each of the four then touches parts of their body and smile at the camera—in a bit of an uncomfortable down the barrel of the camera kinda way. Paired with a loud techno beat that sounds like a royalty-free track off YouTube, it’s giving extremely cursed thirsty energy.

In other words, this clip perfectly captures how awkward and horny we’re all gonna be after lockdown.

You can check out the full cursed Love Island AU 2021 trailer below.

Look, you and I both know we’re here for the horny chaotic mess of this clip and what raunchy drama sandwich this season will no doubt bring to the reality TV table.

So, let’s dive in. Here are some of the hot new contestants making their way to Love Island Australia 2021.

Taku

Taku is a 24-year-old footy player from Wollongong and self-described “naughty boy”.

He points out that his best attributes are his smile and either his nipples (???) or the shirt the producers most likely put on him for the shoot.

“I want all the smoke, if you know what I’m saying,” he says.

Side note: I do NOT know what he’s saying but he sure looks charming.

“I’m a confident guy, I bring the fun and the party. I can’t wait.”

Jess

Jess is a 23-year-old Macedonian party girl from Cronulla whose best attributes are her smile and brain, hair, or forehead (???), and who comes with a personality best described in the clip as the winky face tongue out emoji.

“I’m not just beautiful, I’m powerful as well,” she said in a press release about the first four Love Island AU contestants this season.

“I say what I want to say, and I do what I want to do.”

Rachel

Rachel is a 21-year-old “sexy nerd” from the Gold Coast. According to her, her best attributes are that she’s funny, tall, and, uh, quirky.

Wow, I feel sorry for all the tall girls who now have to pretend their height is a personality trait because they were bullied about it in school.

“I am an old soul and a nerd at heart. I love Lego, Star Wars movies, and I love going to bookstores,” she says.

“I’m not someone who sleeps around and goes to bars all the time.”

Chris

And then lastly there’s the 25-year-old Gold Coast Riot Squad officer Chris who points with such mechanical movements that I feel like he’s a robot built for dating reality TV.

Chris is “ready to cause a riot” and points out that his best attributes are his bone-cutting jawline and, uh, calves (which you conveniently can’t see on the screen, hmm that’s suspicious and suss).

“I do get a lot of attention when I head out, being good-looking is a curse,” he says.

“To fall in love, that would be pretty cool. I can’t wait to get in the villa.”

The new season of Love Island AU premiers on Channel Nine