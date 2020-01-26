UK pop singer Louise Redknapp is bringing home the bacon, after suing the production company behind Peppa Pig over claims they ripped off her ’90s pop hit ‘Naked‘.

Peppa Pig: My First Album came out in July of last year, a warning shot across the bough of all the other pop girls, and it included a song called ‘Peppa’s Party Time‘.

People quickly clocked the similarities between it and the 1996 Louise hit ‘Naked’, and frankly, it’s not much of a stretch to say that the pair are indeed very similar.

Per reports in The Sun, the songwriters behind ‘Naked’ sued production company Entertainment One for copyright infringement, and sources claim they have since settled behind the scenes.

The composers will be entitled to all future royalties, and producer Denis Ingoldsby, who launched Louise’s career in the band Eternal, is now credited as a songwriter on the Peppa Pig track.

They are also entitled to backdated royalties, which could be worth up to £1 million.

Louise herself is celebrating the news, and she took to Twitter overnight to roast “naughty” Peppa Pig:

“Oink oink,” she said in another instantly iconic Tweet.

The singer recently launched her new album Heavy Love to great acclaim – with this and her success in the Peppa Pig dispute, many are wondering … is it finally Louise’s time?