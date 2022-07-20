Louis Tomlinson, AKA one of the non-problematic One Direction members, appeared on The Project last night during his Aussie promo tour and it was a fucken doozy and a half.

The band has been in the news a lot lately, mostly because old mate Liam Payne has been throwing bulk shade at his fellow singers.

So of course when Louis appeared on The Project to promote his new music, the shady hosts probed him about the beef and it did not go down well.

“There’s been a bit of 1D beef recently thanks to Liam who has been speaking out about the band a little bit,” co-host Peter Helliar said.

“When you look back on your experience with the band, how do you feel about those days?”

Sassy binch Louis was onto their tricks right away and fired back: “So the fishing has begun already! Yeah, I see what you are doing.”

“Listen, I am immensely proud, as I know Liam is,” Louis added.

“Immensely proud of those days, obviously. It was an incredible thing to do and at a young age. Amazing memories.”

Co-host Carrie Bickmore wasn’t letting him drop the subject, however, and asked if he was willing to talk about that time in his life.

“It’s just when you mentioned the beef before it sounded like you were getting ready to stir some shit up, that’s all,” he said.

Peter then defended himself, insisting that he wasn’t a shit-stirrer.

“Do I look like a shit stirrer?” Peter asked. Mate, we both know the answer is yes.

Co-host Waleed Aly then steered the interview in a different direction, asking Louis if he was pissed about his bandmate Harry Styles becoming the subject of a Texas University course.

“That should be you, shouldn’t it?” Waleed asked before Louis laughed and shook his head.

“I don’t really have any interest in a course being made about me to be fair, but each to their own,” he said.

“It’s a very strange thing not to be interested in,” Waleed added.

Louis then suggested that Waleed sign up for the course if he’s so interested in it.

“Just quietly Louis I may have designed that course,” Waleed said.

After the awkward as fuck interview went live, it subsequently made the news internationally.

Us Weekly, Page Six, Daily Star and more overseas publications covered the segment. How embarro.

i'm so glad louis embarrassed that guy on the interview lmaooo honestly i'm pretty sure he wanted to talk about his future projects and not some uni class about one of his ex band mates 😭😭 — giuls 🕷 (@nicftlouis) July 20, 2022

YOU HAD AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO LOUIS AND YOU WERE NOT SMART ENOUGH TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT AND ASK HIM GOOD QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS CARRER AND FUTURE PROJECTS. YOU ONLY MANAGED TO ANNOY HIM AND RUIN THE INTERVIEW. BRAVO! I HOPE HE NEVER GOES BACK TO THIS SHITTY SHOW. — Abbey_28 🇲🇽 (@LHNZL4eva) July 20, 2022

the project asked so many unnecessary questions what is wrong with them 😭😭😭 he looked pissed half the time LOUIS IM SORRY — eleni 🍒 is seeing harry (@929DEFAULT) July 20, 2022

Watch it below, if you can bear it: