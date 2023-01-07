Fetch the tissues Elounor stans ‘cos Louis Tomlinson and his on-off girlfriend Eleanor Calder have reportedly calls it quits after five years.

Somewhere in the world, a prolific Wattpad author has shed a tear. We thank them for the literature they’ll undoubtedly produce after hearing this news.

The former One Direction star and Calder first started dating in 2011 before torching their relationship in 2015.

They got back together in 2017, shortly after his mother Johannah Deakin tragically passed away following a long battle with leukaemia.

A source told British tabloid The Sun that Tomlinson’s Faith In The Future world tour, which began last year, played a role in the split.

“It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long,” they said.

“Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.

“They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together.”

The split is mildly sad ‘cos Tomlinson spoke about wanting to marry Calder back in 2020.

When asked by The Sun whether marriage was on the cards, he said: “One day, yeah, I’d imagine so.”

“If you’re asking me if I’m going to marry her? Yes, I think so! And more kids, I’d say so.”

Tomlinson’s son with Briana Jungwirth was born in 2016, when he and Calder had broken up.

Praying Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder can work things out and everything is hunky dory again. I’m not a ‘yuge One Direction girly but for some reason I just got gorgeous vibes from the duo’s relationship.

They’re giving normal, unlike agent of chaos and alleged One Direction front man Liam Payne.