Lottie Moss, half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss, swiftly deleted a bunch of Tweets whinging about how she’s sick to bastard death of folks who criticise nepotism babies.

Considering how oppressed nepo bébés are, it’s high time someone came to their defence! #JusticeForNepotismBabies.

Twitter account MODELS (@ModelFacts) took screenshots of the Tweets before Moss nuked them. We thank MODELS for its service.

Lottie Moss (Kate Moss's half-sister) tweets controversial takes on nepotism pic.twitter.com/ChMJQ1GyoJ — MODELS (@ModelsFacts) December 21, 2022

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful — obviously it’s not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn’t fair — if you put your mind to something you can accomplish [it],” Moss launched into the Twittersphere.

I love how she went all #LiveLaughLove on our asses at the end there. Kim Kardashian‘s “get your fucking ass up and work” walked so that Lottie Moss’ “life isn’t fair, just try harder” could run. We stan two delusional and truly out of touch queens.

Moss then conceded she recognises her privilege and is grateful for it, but “shitting on others because of it makes NO sense”.

She also questioned why people were kicking off at her for sharing her objectively contentious opinions.

“I loveeee that people get so pressed about something that I Tweet GET A LIFE,” she wrote.

I am so sorry to be the one to tell you this Ms Moss but the nature of Twitter is that you share your thoughts and feelings and people pipe up. If you say something as dumb as “life isn’t fair” in regards to nepotism and privilege, folks will get upset. One might go as far as saying that life, indeed, is not fair.

Moss also posted a screenshot of a TikTok she’d made, which consisted of a selfie edited onto a wee boat floating through a lake with text that read: “My last name suddenly disappearing when people are talking about nepotism.”

I have found the full TikTok for your viewing pleasure. If you have a moment, I recommend perusing the comments.

In case, like me, you literally never knew that Kate Moss had a half-sister named Lottie, the girl made her modelling debut in 2014 in Teen Vogue. Two years later, she appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris with someone called Lucky Blue Smith. So many names, so little time.

She recently told Glamour Magazine that in 2021, she decided to take a break from modelling and started doing OnlyFans. Get that bread, sis.

Moss didn’t make Vulture‘s recent nepotism exposé but if you’re chomping at the bit to see who did, we summarised the list here.