Lorde Just Wiped Her Entire Social Media So Let’s Decode All The Clues About Her New Era

Calling all Lorde stans! Mother is at it again with her cryptic shenanigans, so grab your tinfoil hats because we’re getting hints her fourth studio album is coming.

She’s been drip feeding us hints for months, and in a dramatic twist that has people clocked in, Lorde just wiped her social media accounts clean, pushing fans into chaos and speculation about what this could mean.

With her last album Solar Power released three years ago, people are desperate for more music, and her recent actions have only fueled the fire.

Here’s every hint that Lorde has dropped about her new album

From cryptic social media posts to unexpected collaborations, the signs are pointing toward a much-anticipated musical return.

1. A social media cleanse

In a move that screams ‘new era incoming,’ Lorde has gone full Marie Kondo on her social media accounts. Instagram? Wiped cleaner than a teenager’s browser history. X (formerly Twitter)? Complete ghost town.

It’s a very classic move that musicians pull when they’re about to release music and I’m sure Lorde got some tips from her bestie Taylor Swift on the strategy.

What does this mean!?! (Image: Instagram)

2. Lorde’s cryptic AF message

Just when we thought she’d left us on read forever, Lorde decided to throw us a bone. She updated her Instagram bio with this absolute gem: “THE THEMES ARE ALWAYS THE SAME— A RETURN TO INNOCENCE— THE MYSTERIES OF THE BLOOD— AN ITCH FOR THE TRANSCENDENTAL.”

It’s giving new album vibes but also summoning ancient spirits energy. At this point, both seem equally likely.

3. Lorde dropped a chaotic one second teaser

Before ghosting us completely, Lorde blessed us with a whole ONE SECOND of new music on her Instagram Story last month. Although she didn’t give us much, fans are already obsessed.

Honestly same! (Image: @taylorsantihero/X)

One fan commented on the clip on X, “Already know it’s a bop.” Another fan said, “aoty [Artist Of The Year] already.”

Others think the new album will share the themes of some of her greatest hits.

One person said, “I may be very desperate and delusional but I’m getting Supercut and Ribs vibes from that snippet and I am LIVING.”

4. Spitting on a balcony

Back in June, Lorde shared a video of herself spitting from a balcony, captioned bizarrely: “Use the existing tools wherever possible ©𝑳ĿŁု⑷♶ If the tools do not exist you are spiritually obliged to create them © 𝑳ĿŁု⑷♶⚤✬✹❁✰㉗✬✹❁🀥⚭ 𓆝𓃹𓁙.”

The rest of the Instagram carousel included images of her holding a pill with the word “SPIT” on it, leaving fans divided between disgust and intrigue.

One X user wrote, “That’s gross just imagine how many times she tried this to get the perfect shot.”

Some were baffled, asking, “What does this mean?!” while others were just excited for any hint of new music.

The countdown is on! (Image: @anodetovenus/X)

I’m definitely not one to yuck anybody’s yum, but the post has left this girl so confused.

5. Charli XCX brought Lorde back to us

Speaking of, I think it’s safe to say that the remix of Charli XCX’s track “Girl, So Confusing” from her album brat was a cultural reset – not only was it a healing moment for the pop girlies, but it also brought Lorde back to our lives.

The song, which was already a candid exploration of their complicated friendship, features both artists addressing their past misunderstandings head-on. With lyrics like, “People say we’re alike / They say we’ve got the same hair,” Charli dives into the insecurities that have plagued their relationship, while Lorde’s verse adds depth to the conversation.

Their collaboration felt like a musical truce, with both artists laying bare their vulnerabilities. Lorde sings, “I was so lost in my head and scared to be in your pictures”, reflecting on her struggles with body image and the pressures of fame.

Lorde was even pictured living her best life at Charli’s birthday party in LA, telling us she’s so back, baby!

Lorde fans are begging for a new album

Although nothing has been confirmed by Lorde herself, fans have affectionately dubbed the rumoured new album LP4 and are not-so-patiently waiting in anticipation for new music.

One fan took to X to beg, “LORDE I NEED YOU TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM TO SOUNDTRACK MY LIFE AND TELL ME WHO I AM HURRY UP!!!!”

Another said, “Desperately in need of Lorde to release a new album that dictates my life before I regress to Pure Heroine.”

In the meantime, we’ll be here, refreshing our feeds like it’s our job, waiting for the next crumb Mother leaves us. Stay tuned because the Lorde works in mysterious ways!

Lead image: X/Instagram