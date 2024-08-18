The Logies 2024 Red Carpet Has Kicked Off & It’s The Opposite Of Very Demure, Very Mindful

“Flying from remote croc country to the Logies,” is how I’d describe Aussie award shows to Americans.
Yes, that’s right, folks. It’s time for the TV WEEK Logie Awards, where Aussie TV stars battle it out. Lowkey — actually highkey; this might be the first time an Australian Aboriginal wins a Gold Logie. (AKA, Tony Armstrong.)
So, grab your popcorn as I judge our TV personalities’ looks from my couch in sweats. My credentials? I came out of the womb, rocking a fedora and shorts over leggings.
But enough about my fashion mistakes, let’s see what everyone is wearing at the 64th Logies.
Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart
Okay. I see you two together.
Emma Watkins
The colour? The dress movements?? She is the moment.
Dr Harry Cooper
The little cap is adorable.
Matt Evans
Bring back velvet suits, please and thankyou.
Lisa McCune and daughter Remy
The gold goddess and snake dress is giving mythology and I’m here for it.
Kyle Shilling
The details in this suit??? Chefs kiss.
Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin
They really cooked up a storm with these dresses.
Ray Meagher
Honestly, Ray could no wrong in my eyes, and this includes this cute penguin suit.
Lucia Hawley
Okay, this reminds me that there’s nothing wrong with a statement colour.
Anthony Field
NOW THIS is how you do a suit.