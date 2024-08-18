The Logies 2024 Red Carpet Has Kicked Off & It’s The Opposite Of Very Demure, Very Mindful

“Flying from remote croc country to the Logies,” is how I’d describe Aussie award shows to Americans. 

Go off, King. Credit: Robert Irwin.

Yes, that’s right, folks. It’s time for the TV WEEK Logie Awards, where Aussie TV stars battle it out. Lowkey —  actually highkey; this might be the first time an Australian Aboriginal wins a Gold Logie. (AKA, Tony Armstrong.)

So, grab your popcorn as I judge our TV personalities’ looks from my couch in sweats. My credentials? I came out of the womb, rocking a fedora and shorts over leggings. 

It’s called fashion, m’lady. Credit: Emily Sturgess.

But enough about my fashion mistakes, let’s see what everyone is wearing at the 64th Logies.

Ada Nicodemou and James Stewart 

Credit: Sam Tabone.

Okay. I see you two together.

Emma Watkins

The colour? The dress movements?? She is the moment.

Dr Harry Cooper

Credit: Wendell Teodoro.

The little cap is adorable.

Matt Evans

Credit: James Gourley.

Bring back velvet suits, please and thankyou.

 Lisa McCune and daughter Remy 

Credit: Sam Tabone.

The gold goddess and snake dress is giving mythology and I’m here for it.

Kyle Shilling

Credit: Sam Tabone.

The details in this suit??? Chefs kiss.

 Poh Ling Yeow and Sofia Levin

Credit: Hanna Lassen.

They really cooked up a storm with these dresses.

Ray Meagher

Credit: Sam Tabone.

Honestly, Ray could no wrong in my eyes, and this includes this cute penguin suit.

Lucia Hawley

Credit: Sam Tabone.

Okay, this reminds me that there’s nothing wrong with a statement colour.

Anthony Field

Credit: Hanna Lassen.

NOW THIS is how you do a suit.

