Hear Ye! Hear Ye! The Logie Awards 2024 nomination has just dropped and I have already launched my campaign on who should win the Golden Logie.
It’s that time of the year again when Aussie entertainment lovers gear up for the bogan Emmys.
It’s the bloody Logie Awards, my friends, AKA the one night of the year where we celebrate all the entertainment industry folks who’ve put their whole badussy into Aussie television for our amusement.
What makes this year’s Logies even more special is that TV Week has previously announced a ‘yuge shakeup in the categories.
To start, most of the “Popular” and “Outstanding” categories have been retitled to “Best” and will be decided on a mixture of a public vote, the Logies judging panel and viewing data.
The only “Popular” categories include the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.
Genres such as comedy, drama and documentaries have also copped their own special categories in the Logie Awards 2024 shakeup.
So, to get ya hyped up on all these big changes in one of Australia’s biggest nights in entertainment, we’ve snagged you the whole nominations list!
Who’s Nominated For A Logie Award In 2024?
TV Week Gold Logie Award For Most Popular Personality
- Andy Lee — Entertainment and broadcaster.
- Asher Keddie — Actor.
- Julia Morris — Presenter and comedian.
- Larry Emdur — Entertainer and presenter.
- Sonia Kruger — Entertainer and presenter.
- Robert Irwin — Presenter.
- Tony Armstrong — Presenter and broadcaster.
Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter
- Hamish Blake — Lego Masters Australia, 9Network.
- Julia Morris — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10.
- Larry Emdur — The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network.
- Robert Irwin — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10.
- Sonia Kruger — Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network.
- Tony Armstrong — ABC News Breakfast, ABC.
Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent
- Alyla Browne — The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.
- Ava Caryofyllis — Bay of Fires, ABC.
- Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
- Imi Mbedla — Bay of Fires, ABC.
- Lee Tiger Halley — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
- Tristan Gorey — Home and Away, Seven Network.
TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama
- Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
- Hugo Weaving — Love Me, Binge.
- Rob Collins — Total Control, ABC.
- Rob Collins — RFDS, Seven Network.
- Sam Reid — The Newsreader, ABC.
- Simon Baker — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama
- Aisha Dee — Safe Home, SBS.
- Anna Torv — The Newsreader, ABC.
- Deborah Mailman — Total Control, ABC.
- Phoebe Tonkin — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
- Rachel Griffiths — Total Control, ABC.
- Sigourney Weaver — The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.
TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Ben Feldman — Population 11, Stan.
- Bob Morley — In Limbo, ABC.
- Lincoln Younes — C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan.
- Matt Okine — Mother and Son, ABC.
- Rob Sitch — Utopia, ABC.
- Ryan Corr — In Limbo, ABC.
Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Celia Pacquola — Utopia, ABC.
- Danielle Walker — Gold Diggers, ABC.
- Denise Scott — Mother and Son, ABC.
- Kate Box — Deadloch, Prime Video.
- Kitty Flanagan — Utopia, ABC.
- Madeleine Sami — Deadloch, Prime Video.
TV Week Silver Logie –– Best Supporting Actor
- Bryan Brown — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
- Guy Pearce — The Clearing, Disney+.
- Jay Ryan — Scrublands, Stan.
- Lee Tiger Halley — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
- Stephen Curry — Bay of Fires, ABC.
- Travis Fimmel — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress
- Ariel Donoghue — Wolf Like Me, Stan.
- Kerry Fox — Bay of Fires, ABC.
- Leah Purcell — The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.
- Mabel Li — Safe Home, SBS
- Michelle Lim Davidson — The Newsreader, ABC.
- Sophie Wilde — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
TV Week Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter
- Ally Langdon — A Current Affair, 9Network.
- David Speers — Insiders, ABC.
- Liz Hayes — Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network.
- Michael Usher — 7News and 7News Spotlight, Seven Network.
- Peter Overton — 9News, 9Network.
- Sarah Ferguson — 7.30, ABC.
Best Drama Program
- Love Me — Binge.
- NCIS: Sydney — Paramount+.
- RFDS — Seven Network.
- The Newsreader — ABC.
- The Tourist — Stan.
- Total Control — ABC.
Best Miniseries or Telemovie
- Boy Swallows Universe —Netflix.
- Erotic Stories — SBS.
- Safe Home — SBS.
- The Claremont Murders — Seven Network.
- The Clearing — Disney+.
- The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart — Prime Video.
Best Entertainment Program
- ABC New Year’s Eve — ABC.
- Australian Idol — Seven Network.
- Dancing With The Stars — Seven Network.
- Take 5 With Zan Rowe — ABC.
- The Voice Australia — Seven Network.
- Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight — 9Network.
Best Current Affairs Program
- 7.30 — ABC.
- 60 Minutes — 9Network.
- A Current Affair — 9Network.
- Australian Story — ABC.
- Foreign Correspondent — ABC.
- Four Corners — ABC.
Best Scripted Comedy Program
- Deadloch — Prime Video.
- In Limbo — ABC
- Mother and Son — ABC.
- Population 11 — Stan.
- Strife — Binge.
- Utopia — ABC.
Best Comedy Entertainment Program
- Gruen — ABC.
- Hard Quiz — ABC.
- Have You Been Paying Attention? — Network 10.
- Thank God You’re Here — Network 10.
- The Weekly With Charlie Pickering — ABC.
- The Yearly With Charlie Pickering — ABC.
Best Competition Reality Program
- Alone Australia — SBS.
- Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels — Network 10.
- I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! — Network 10.
- Lego Masters Australia — 9Network.
- MasterChef Australia — Network 10.
- The Block — 9Network.
Best Structured Reality Program
- Farmer Wants A Wife — Seven Network.
- Gogglebox Australia — Foxtel and Network 10.
- Married at First Sight — 9Network.
- Muster Dogs — ABC.
- Old People’s Home For Teenagers — ABC.
- SAS Australia — Seven Network.
Best Lifestyle Program
- Better Homes and Gardens — Seven Network.
- Gardening Australia — ABC.
- Love It Or List It Australia — Foxtel.
- Restoration Australia — ABC.
- Selling Houses Australia — Foxtel.
- Travel Guides — 9Network.
Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report
- A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story — ABC.
- Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes — 9Network.
- Bishop of Broome, 7News — Seven Network.
- Israel-Hamas War, 7News — Seven Network.
- Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners — ABC.
- The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners — ABC.
Best Factual or Documentary Program
- Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles — Prime Video.
- John Farnham: Finding The Voice — Seven Network.
- Matildas: The World at Our Feet — Disney+.
- Nemesis — ABC.
- Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial — Stan.
- War On Waste — ABC.
Best Sports Coverage
- 2023 AFL Finals Series — Seven Network.
- 2023 NRL Grand Final — 9Network.
- 2023 State of Origin — 9Network.
- Australian Open — 9Network.
- FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 — Seven Network.
- Fox League Las Vegas Week — Foxtel and Kayo Sports.
Best Children’s Program
- Beep and Mort — ABC.
- Bluey — ABC.
- Eddie’s Lil’ Homies — NITV and Netflix.
- Gardening Australia Junior — ABC.
- Ginger and the Vegesaurs — ABC.
- Play School — ABC.
Voting for the awards has opened up on the official Logie Awards 2024 website and will close on Saturday 17 August at 7pm AEST.
Now… is there a Logie Award for writing these giant AF lists???
