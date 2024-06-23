Hear Ye! Hear Ye! The Logie Awards 2024 nomination has just dropped and I have already launched my campaign on who should win the Golden Logie.

It’s that time of the year again when Aussie entertainment lovers gear up for the bogan Emmys.

It’s the bloody Logie Awards, my friends, AKA the one night of the year where we celebrate all the entertainment industry folks who’ve put their whole badussy into Aussie television for our amusement.

What makes this year’s Logies even more special is that TV Week has previously announced a ‘yuge shakeup in the categories.

I’m rooting for you Toooonaaay! (Image source: James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

To start, most of the “Popular” and “Outstanding” categories have been retitled to “Best” and will be decided on a mixture of a public vote, the Logies judging panel and viewing data.

The only “Popular” categories include the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Genres such as comedy, drama and documentaries have also copped their own special categories in the Logie Awards 2024 shakeup.

So, to get ya hyped up on all these big changes in one of Australia’s biggest nights in entertainment, we’ve snagged you the whole nominations list!

Who’s Nominated For A Logie Award In 2024?

TV Week Gold Logie Award For Most Popular Personality

Andy Lee — Entertainment and broadcaster.

— Entertainment and broadcaster. Asher Keddie — Actor.

— Actor. Julia Morris — Presenter and comedian.

— Presenter and comedian. Larry Emdur — Entertainer and presenter.

— Entertainer and presenter. Sonia Kruger — Entertainer and presenter.

— Entertainer and presenter. Robert Irwin — Presenter.

— Presenter. Tony Armstrong — Presenter and broadcaster.

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Hamish Blake — Lego Masters Australia, 9Network.

— Lego Masters Australia, 9Network. Julia Morris — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10.

Larry Emdur — The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network.

Robert Irwin — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10.

Sonia Kruger — Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network.

Tony Armstrong — ABC News Breakfast, ABC.

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Alyla Browne — The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.

— The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video. Ava Caryofyllis — Bay of Fires, ABC.

— Bay of Fires, ABC. Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

— Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix. Imi Mbedla — Bay of Fires, ABC.

— Bay of Fires, ABC. Lee Tiger Halley — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

— Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix. Tristan Gorey — Home and Away, Seven Network.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

Hugo Weaving — Love Me, Binge.

— Love Me, Binge. Rob Collins — Total Control, ABC.

— Total Control, ABC. Rob Collins — RFDS, Seven Network.

Sam Reid — The Newsreader, ABC.

— The Newsreader, ABC. Simon Baker — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

(Image source: Netflix / Boy Swallows Universe)

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

Aisha Dee — Safe Home, SBS.

— Safe Home, SBS. Anna Torv — The Newsreader, ABC.

— The Newsreader, ABC. Deborah Mailman — Total Control, ABC.

— Total Control, ABC. Phoebe Tonkin — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

— Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix. Rachel Griffiths — Total Control, ABC.

— Total Control, ABC. Sigourney Weaver — The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

Ben Feldman — Population 11, Stan.

— Population 11, Stan. Bob Morley — In Limbo, ABC.

— In Limbo, ABC. Lincoln Younes — C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan.

— C*A*U*G*H*T, Stan. Matt Okine — Mother and Son, ABC.

— Mother and Son, ABC. Rob Sitch — Utopia, ABC.

— Utopia, ABC. Ryan Corr — In Limbo, ABC.

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

Celia Pacquola — Utopia, ABC.

— Utopia, ABC. Danielle Walker — Gold Diggers, ABC.

— Gold Diggers, ABC. Denise Scott — Mother and Son, ABC.

— Mother and Son, ABC. Kate Box — Deadloch, Prime Video.

— Deadloch, Prime Video. Kitty Flanagan — Utopia, ABC.

— Utopia, ABC. Madeleine Sami — Deadloch, Prime Video.

TV Week Silver Logie –– Best Supporting Actor

Bryan Brown — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

— Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix. Guy Pearce — The Clearing, Disney+.

— The Clearing, Disney+. Jay Ryan — Scrublands, Stan.

— Scrublands, Stan. Lee Tiger Halley — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

— Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix. Stephen Curry — Bay of Fires, ABC.

— Bay of Fires, ABC. Travis Fimmel — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

READ MORE Boy Swallows Universe Fans Are Urging The QLD Government To Reopen The Boggo Road Gaol Tours

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress

Ariel Donoghue — Wolf Like Me, Stan.

— Wolf Like Me, Stan. Kerry Fox — Bay of Fires, ABC.

— Bay of Fires, ABC. Leah Purcell — The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.

— The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video. Mabel Li — Safe Home, SBS

— Safe Home, SBS Michelle Lim Davidson — The Newsreader, ABC.

— The Newsreader, ABC. Sophie Wilde — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Ally Langdon — A Current Affair, 9Network.

— A Current Affair, 9Network. David Speers — Insiders, ABC.

— Insiders, ABC. Liz Hayes — Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network.

— Under Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network. Michael Usher — 7News and 7News Spotlight, Seven Network.

— 7News and 7News Spotlight, Seven Network. Peter Overton — 9News, 9Network.

— 9News, 9Network. Sarah Ferguson — 7.30, ABC.

Best Drama Program

Love Me — Binge.

NCIS: Sydney — Paramount+.

RFDS — Seven Network.

The Newsreader — ABC.

The Tourist — Stan.

Total Control — ABC.

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Boy Swallows Universe —Netflix.

Erotic Stories — SBS.

Safe Home — SBS.

The Claremont Murders — Seven Network.

The Clearing — Disney+.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart — Prime Video.

Best Entertainment Program

ABC New Year’s Eve — ABC.

Australian Idol — Seven Network.

Dancing With The Stars — Seven Network.

Take 5 With Zan Rowe — ABC.

The Voice Australia — Seven Network.

Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight — 9Network.

Best Current Affairs Program

7.30 — ABC.

60 Minutes — 9Network.

A Current Affair — 9Network.

Australian Story — ABC.

Foreign Correspondent — ABC.

Four Corners — ABC.

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Deadloch — Prime Video.

In Limbo — ABC

Mother and Son — ABC.

Population 11 — Stan.

Strife — Binge.

Utopia — ABC.

(Image source: Binge / Strife)

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Gruen — ABC.

Hard Quiz — ABC.

Have You Been Paying Attention? — Network 10.

Thank God You’re Here — Network 10.

The Weekly With Charlie Pickering — ABC.

The Yearly With Charlie Pickering — ABC.

Best Competition Reality Program

Alone Australia — SBS.

Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels — Network 10.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! — Network 10.

Lego Masters Australia — 9Network.

MasterChef Australia — Network 10.

The Block — 9Network.

Best Structured Reality Program

Farmer Wants A Wife — Seven Network.

Gogglebox Australia — Foxtel and Network 10.

Married at First Sight — 9Network.

Muster Dogs — ABC.

Old People’s Home For Teenagers — ABC.

SAS Australia — Seven Network.

(Image source: Nine / MAFS)

Best Lifestyle Program

Better Homes and Gardens — Seven Network.

Gardening Australia — ABC.

Love It Or List It Australia — Foxtel.

Restoration Australia — ABC.

Selling Houses Australia — Foxtel.

Travel Guides — 9Network.

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story — ABC.

Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes — 9Network.

Bishop of Broome, 7News — Seven Network.

Israel-Hamas War, 7News — Seven Network.

Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners — ABC.

The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners — ABC.

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles — Prime Video.

John Farnham: Finding The Voice — Seven Network.

Matildas: The World at Our Feet — Disney+.

Nemesis — ABC.

Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial — Stan.

War On Waste — ABC.

Best Sports Coverage

2023 AFL Finals Series — Seven Network.

2023 NRL Grand Final — 9Network.

2023 State of Origin — 9Network.

Australian Open — 9Network.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 — Seven Network.

Fox League Las Vegas Week — Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

(Image source: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Best Children’s Program

Beep and Mort — ABC.

Bluey — ABC.

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies — NITV and Netflix.

Gardening Australia Junior — ABC.

Ginger and the Vegesaurs — ABC.

Play School — ABC.

Voting for the awards has opened up on the official Logie Awards 2024 website and will close on Saturday 17 August at 7pm AEST.

Now… is there a Logie Award for writing these giant AF lists???

Image source: Getty Images