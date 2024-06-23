Logie Awards 2024: All The Celebrities, Shows & Movies Who Have Copped A Nomination

By

Rebekah Manibog

Published

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! The Logie Awards 2024 nomination has just dropped and I have already launched my campaign on who should win the Golden Logie.

It’s that time of the year again when Aussie entertainment lovers gear up for the bogan Emmys.

It’s the bloody Logie Awards, my friends, AKA the one night of the year where we celebrate all the entertainment industry folks who’ve put their whole badussy into Aussie television for our amusement.

What makes this year’s Logies even more special is that TV Week has previously announced a ‘yuge shakeup in the categories.

I’m rooting for you Toooonaaay! (Image source: James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK)

To start, most of the “Popular” and “Outstanding” categories have been retitled to “Best” and will be decided on a mixture of a public vote, the Logies judging panel and viewing data.

The only “Popular” categories include the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Genres such as comedy, drama and documentaries have also copped their own special categories in the Logie Awards 2024 shakeup.

So, to get ya hyped up on all these big changes in one of Australia’s biggest nights in entertainment, we’ve snagged you the whole nominations list!

Who’s Nominated For A Logie Award In 2024?

  • Andy Lee — Entertainment and broadcaster.
  • Asher Keddie — Actor.
  • Julia Morris — Presenter and comedian.
  • Larry Emdur — Entertainer and presenter.
  • Sonia Kruger — Entertainer and presenter.
  • Robert Irwin — Presenter.
  • Tony Armstrong — Presenter and broadcaster.
READ MORE
Opinion: Sonia Kruger’s Gold Logie Is A Solid Reminder Of How Racist Australian Media Continues To Be
  • Hamish BlakeLego Masters Australia, 9Network.
  • Julia Morris — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10.
  • Larry Emdur — The Chase Australia and The Morning Show, Seven Network.
  • Robert Irwin — I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Network 10.
  • Sonia Kruger — Dancing With The Stars, The Voice Australia and Big Brother, Seven Network.
  • Tony Armstrong — ABC News Breakfast, ABC.
  • Alyla BrowneThe Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.
  • Ava CaryofyllisBay of Fires, ABC.
  • Felix CameronBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
  • Imi MbedlaBay of Fires, ABC.
  • Lee Tiger HalleyBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
  • Tristan GoreyHome and Away, Seven Network.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

  • Felix Cameron — Boy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
  • Hugo WeavingLove Me, Binge.
  • Rob CollinsTotal Control, ABC.
  • Rob Collins — RFDS, Seven Network.
  • Sam Reid — The Newsreader, ABC.
  • Simon BakerBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
(Image source: Netflix / Boy Swallows Universe)

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

  • Aisha DeeSafe Home, SBS.
  • Anna TorvThe Newsreader, ABC.
  • Deborah MailmanTotal Control, ABC.
  • Phoebe TonkinBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
  • Rachel GriffithsTotal Control, ABC.
  • Sigourney WeaverThe Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

  • Ben FeldmanPopulation 11, Stan.
  • Bob MorleyIn Limbo, ABC.
  • Lincoln YounesC*A*U*G*H*T, Stan.
  • Matt OkineMother and Son, ABC.
  • Rob SitchUtopia, ABC.
  • Ryan CorrIn Limbo, ABC.

Silver Logie for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

  • Celia PacquolaUtopia, ABC.
  • Danielle WalkerGold Diggers, ABC.
  • Denise ScottMother and Son, ABC.
  • Kate BoxDeadloch, Prime Video.
  • Kitty FlanaganUtopia, ABC.
  • Madeleine SamiDeadloch, Prime Video.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actor

  • Bryan BrownBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
  • Guy PearceThe Clearing, Disney+.
  • Jay RyanScrublands, Stan.
  • Lee Tiger HalleyBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
  • Stephen CurryBay of Fires, ABC.
  • Travis FimmelBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.
READ MORE
Boy Swallows Universe Fans Are Urging The QLD Government To Reopen The Boggo Road Gaol Tours

TV Week Silver Logie – Best Supporting Actress

  • Ariel DonoghueWolf Like Me, Stan.
  • Kerry FoxBay of Fires, ABC.
  • Leah PurcellThe Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Prime Video.
  • Mabel Li Safe Home, SBS
  • Michelle Lim DavidsonThe Newsreader, ABC.
  • Sophie WildeBoy Swallows Universe, Netflix.

TV Week Silver Logie – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

  • Ally LangdonA Current Affair, 9Network.
  • David Speers Insiders, ABC.
  • Liz HayesUnder Investigation with Liz Hayes, 9Network.
  • Michael Usher7News and 7News Spotlight, Seven Network.
  • Peter Overton9News, 9Network.
  • Sarah Ferguson — 7.30, ABC.

Best Drama Program

  • Love Me — Binge.
  • NCIS: Sydney — Paramount+.
  • RFDS — Seven Network.
  • The Newsreader — ABC.
  • The Tourist — Stan.
  • Total Control — ABC.

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

  • Boy Swallows Universe —Netflix.
  • Erotic Stories — SBS.
  • Safe Home — SBS.
  • The Claremont Murders — Seven Network.
  • The Clearing — Disney+.
  • The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart — Prime Video.

Best Entertainment Program

  • ABC New Year’s Eve — ABC.
  • Australian Idol — Seven Network.
  • Dancing With The Stars — Seven Network.
  • Take 5 With Zan Rowe — ABC.
  • The Voice Australia — Seven Network.
  • Vision Australia’s Carols by Candlelight — 9Network.

Best Current Affairs Program

  • 7.30 — ABC.
  • 60 Minutes — 9Network.
  • A Current Affair — 9Network.
  • Australian Story — ABC.
  • Foreign Correspondent — ABC.
  • Four Corners — ABC.

Best Scripted Comedy Program

  • Deadloch — Prime Video.
  • In Limbo — ABC
  • Mother and Son — ABC.
  • Population 11 — Stan.
  • Strife — Binge.
  • Utopia — ABC.
(Image source: Binge / Strife)

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

  • Gruen — ABC.
  • Hard Quiz — ABC.
  • Have You Been Paying Attention? — Network 10.
  • Thank God You’re Here — Network 10.
  • The Weekly With Charlie Pickering — ABC.
  • The Yearly With Charlie Pickering — ABC.

Best Competition Reality Program

  • Alone Australia — SBS.
  • Australian Survivor: Titans v Rebels — Network 10.
  • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! — Network 10.
  • Lego Masters Australia — 9Network.
  • MasterChef Australia — Network 10.
  • The Block — 9Network.

Best Structured Reality Program

  • Farmer Wants A Wife — Seven Network.
  • Gogglebox Australia — Foxtel and Network 10.
  • Married at First Sight — 9Network.
  • Muster Dogs — ABC.
  • Old People’s Home For Teenagers — ABC.
  • SAS Australia — Seven Network.
(Image source: Nine / MAFS)

Best Lifestyle Program

  • Better Homes and Gardens — Seven Network.
  • Gardening Australia — ABC.
  • Love It Or List It Australia — Foxtel.
  • Restoration Australia — ABC.
  • Selling Houses Australia — Foxtel.
  • Travel Guides — 9Network.

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

  • A Silver Lining: Silverchair, Australian Story — ABC.
  • Ben Roberts-Smith: The Truth, 60 Minutes — 9Network.
  • Bishop of Broome, 7News — Seven Network.
  • Israel-Hamas War, 7News — Seven Network.
  • Old School – Louise Milligan, Four Corners — ABC.
  • The Forever War – John Lyons, Four Corners — ABC.

Best Factual or Documentary Program

  • Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles — Prime Video.
  • John Farnham: Finding The Voice — Seven Network.
  • Matildas: The World at Our Feet — Disney+.
  • Nemesis — ABC.
  • Revealed: Ben Roberts-Smith Truth on Trial — Stan.
  • War On Waste — ABC.

Best Sports Coverage

  • 2023 AFL Finals Series — Seven Network.
  • 2023 NRL Grand Final — 9Network.
  • 2023 State of Origin — 9Network.
  • Australian Open — 9Network.
  • FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 — Seven Network.
  • Fox League Las Vegas Week — Foxtel and Kayo Sports.
(Image source: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Best Children’s Program

  • Beep and Mort — ABC.
  • Bluey — ABC.
  • Eddie’s Lil’ Homies — NITV and Netflix.
  • Gardening Australia Junior — ABC.
  • Ginger and the Vegesaurs — ABC.
  • Play School — ABC.

Voting for the awards has opened up on the official Logie Awards 2024 website and will close on Saturday 17 August at 7pm AEST.

Now… is there a Logie Award for writing these giant AF lists???

Image source: Getty Images

Tags:

, , ,

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Trending Now

Justin Timberlake Has Finally Addressed His Arrest But Insiders Reckon The Writing's On The Wall

Justin Timberlake Has Finally Addressed His Arrest But Insiders Reckon The Writing’s On The Wall

Entertainment
Kylie Jenner Is Brought To Tears After Spotting Fkd Comments About Her Appearance At An Event

Kylie Jenner Is Brought To Tears After Spotting Fkd Comments About Her Appearance At An Event

Entertainment
A Groom Fully Overshared At His Wedding By Explaining How He Met His Wife & Good Sir, Shut Up

A Groom Fully Overshared At His Wedding By Explaining How He Met His Wife & Good Sir, Shut Up

News
Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Stars Release Statement About Legal Battle W Robert Shinn

Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult Stars Release Statement About Legal Battle W Robert Shinn

Entertainment