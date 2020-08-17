The Bachelor bloke Locky Gilbert has hit out at his exes who have been talking smack about him, essentially describing them as fame hungry in a spicy new interview.

“All these girls are coming out, I am not too sure why they are coming out, they just want their time in the sun,” he told The Herald Sun.

“I have got a past, I can’t hide that, but they feel like they want to come out and give their story; all power to them.”

He’s likely referring to his Survivor star ex Brooke Jowett, who accused him of ghosting her to become the next Bachelor.

Locky and Brooke formed a relationship on Survivor. (Credit: Ten)

Following Locky’s big Bachie announcement, Brooke called him out on social media, writing: “Yes, I’m hurt and a little blindsided (excuse the pun) but I wish the best for Locky. I always will.”

She also said that she hopes he’ll “stack it and split his pants on day one.”

He’s also probs referring to his Love Island star ex Jordan Cayless who recently did a tell-all interview with New Idea where she made a bunch of wild claims, including allegations that he cheated on her.

She said there were “a lot of little red flags” in their relationship, such as “messages I’d see with him being flirty or inappropriate with girls.”

She also said that she was “not surprised” when she found out he’d become the next Bachelor ‘cos “dating 24 girls is like Locky’s dream come true.”

“He’s always wanted to be the Bachelor – he’s even mentioned it to me before. He just loved girls wanting him and I’m honestly nervous for who he ends up with,” Jordan explained.

“He is not on it to find love. He just wants that attention, to be that guy walking down the street who is the Bachelor. He’ll want to have that following behind him to lift up his business in Bali.”

Locky with ex-girlfriend Jordan. (Credit: Instagram)

She also does not believe that Locky has found ~the one~ on the show.

“I don’t believe it,” she said. “Obviously you have genuine feelings and you’re in a bubble on the show, but no, I don’t think he will end up married with kids with this person on The Bachelor.”

“I saw the ad where he says, ‘I’m the type of guy to get down on one knee …’ and I thought, ‘Yeah, you will – for the publicity and the ratings!’”

Despite all this tea, Locky ended the interview by wishing his exes “all the best” in the shadiest way possible.

“I am sorry it didn’t work out with me and them, but I have clearly moved on and maybe they haven’t,” he said.

Yikes…

The Bachelor continues tonight at 7:30 on Ten.