Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The air is crisp, the coffee’s strong, and the tea is piping hot… The Bachelor tea, that is.

There’s a spicy rumour doing the rounds about this year’s leading lad, Locky Gilbert, is using Bachie as a “jumping point” to become a TV star.

“He has often admitted he enjoys being in front of the camera and was looking forward to more TV opportunities centred around the things he likes, like travelling and adventure,” a sneaky insider told Woman’s Day.

“He jumped at the chance to do Survivor: All Stars, and it was around then he realised he could take it further.”

Meanwhile, an on-set spy revealed that there was constant talk on the Bachie set about Locky’s future TV career, with some believing the star had been cast on the network’s breakfast show, Studio 10, which is currently being revamped.

“Some of the girls were saying he booked in a stack of appearances on the show once The Bachelor was over, and he was using the dating show as a jumping point to become a TV presenter,” says a source.

“It caused a lot of issues with the girls – they were divided, some felt it was fine and others didn’t want to become collateral damage for someone who just wanted to add to his acting reel.”

Locky also appeared on both Survivor and Survivor: All Stars.

A Ten insider confirmed to the publication that Locky’s future on the network looks “very bright”, adding that the widespread budget cuts “give rise to available and reasonably priced talent like Locky”.

“He’d fit in very well – he’s charming and TV-tested, has fans and wouldn’t cost an arm and a leg like some of the presenters on there,” the source said.

Look, I can’t say I’m surprised… just disappointed.