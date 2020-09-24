Welp, that’s all folks! The Bachelor 2020 is officially done and dusted and, in case you missed it, Locky Gilbert picked front-runner, Irena Srbinovska.

While there was tons of drama going down on-screen, there was just as much drama happening on social media, from several Bachie parties, I might add.

First up, there was runner-up Bella Varelis who unleashed on Locky in a spicy Instagram post.

“I’m not entirely sure where to even start… When Locky told me he loved me and couldn’t wait to make me happy for the rest of my life, I believed him and trusted him whole heartedly,” she began.

“We connected on so many levels right from the beginning, some you saw, but most you didn’t. Having three months outside of filming completely changed the aspect of the show, it brought normality to the connection and we grew into what felt like a real relationship.”

She added, “Looking back; I’m proud of myself. I gave it my all, I was true to myself and I wore my heart on my sleeve. Whilst it’s not my fairytale ending, the laughs and the memories will last a lifetime. I want to say thank you to my on-set Bachelor family who were with me up until the very end, thank you for making me laugh through my endless tears that night.”

Read the rest below:

Now, the spicy as fuck So Dramatic! podcast has pointed us to a bunch of savage interactions that our leading lad Locky had with a bunch of fans (if you can call ’em that) on Insta.

When one follower called him a “very good actor” and questioned his “happiness”, he responded, “haha ok Karen.”

Another follower simply asked him why he’s “been back to clubbing and hanging out with several other women in Perth while away from the ‘future wife’?” Adding, “Bella dodged a big bogan bullet.”

Then a third follower opined that the series “treats women like a piece of meat and demonstrates that it’s ok to think women are here for the male pleasure,” to which he responded, “But still, you watch it and follow my adventure. I’ll just set up my camping chair in your head and settle in.”

And something tells me this isn’t the end of the social media shade. Stay tuned, fam.