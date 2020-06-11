Lizzo has swiftly and efficiently silenced those who, for some odd and very misguided reason, feel as though her weight is any of their damn business.

The Cuz I Love You chanteuse posted a work-out montage to her 8 million TikTok followers, specifically addressed to “the fat shamers”.

“Hey. So I’ve been working out consistently for the last 5 years,” she began, “and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all, that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type.”

“I’m working out to have my ideal body type,” she continued, “and you know what type that is? None of your fucking business. Because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job and I stay on my job.”

TELL *clap* THEM *clap* QUEEN *clap*.

In case anyone needed further explanation as to why it’s un-fucking-acceptable to comment on anyone’s weight, Lizzo left viewers with a final titbit of gold: “Health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside… health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y’all need to do a fucking cleanse for your insides.” Mic dropped.

The ‘Tok itself has amassed over 3 million likes, with viewers praising Lizzo for exuding inner strength and self-love (two qualities we all deserve, no know matter what we look like). As spouted by the majority of TikTok, ‘SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK’.

Now stream Cuz I Love You for clear skin and endorphins.